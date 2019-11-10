Former CEC TN Seshan, known for shaping effective Election Commission, passes away at 86

Former Chief Election Commission TN Seshan, known for changing the face of the Election Commission, passed away on Sunday

He was 86.

He breathed his last at his home in Chennai. He was 86.

Seshan, as the 10th Chief Election Commissioner between December 1990 and December 1996, was responsible for massive electoral reforms that changed the face of the Indian elections.

Tirunellai Narayana Iyer Seshan was born in December 1932 in Kerala's Palakkad district (then part of British India's Madras Presidency).

A 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Seshan rose in ranks to become the Cabinet Secretary.

A physics graduate, Seshan also studied at Harvard University on Edward S Mason Fellowship where he earned a master's degree in public administration.

He had also won the Ramon Magsaysay Award for his "Outstanding contributions in Government Service" in 1996.

Seshan shaped the policies of the Election Commission in the nineties and was known for making elections in the country transparent. He also served as a member in the Planning Commission of India, before being appointed as the Secretary in the IK Gujaral Cabinet. He also stood for elections to the post of the President in 1997, but lost to KR Narayanan.

Former CEC SY Quraishi took to Twitter to condole his death.

“Sad to announce that Shri TN Seshan passed away a short while ago. He was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors. I pray for peace to his soul,” he said.