Former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar likely to join Samrat Choudhary's cabinet on May 7

Nishant Kumar kicked off his 'Sadbhav Yatra' or Goodwill Tour on May 3, traveling from Patna to Valmikinagar. He continued the tour the next day from Valmikinagar, attending multiple events across West Champaran and East Champaran districts.

The Bihar cabinet expansion set for tomorrow will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the BJP planning major arrangements to make it a high-profile event. Sources say Nishant Kumar could also be inducted into the cabinet. He had previously been unwilling to join the government but has now agreed. If he joins, he’ll take the oath in PM Modi’s presence.

Earlier, there was talk of him becoming deputy chief minister, but he didn’t agree to that role. Vijay Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav were made Deputy Chief Ministers under the JD(U) quota, though party insiders had said Bijendra Prasad Yadav would vacate the post for Nishant Kumar whenever he was ready to join.

What changed in the last 20 days to make Nishant Kumar agree to join the government remains unclear.

Nishant Kumar kicked off his 'Sadbhav Yatra' or Goodwill Tour on May 3, traveling from Patna to Valmikinagar. He continued the tour the next day from Valmikinagar, attending multiple events across West Champaran and East Champaran districts.

During the yatra, he interacted with many people who raised local concerns, especially issues related to schools and colleges. In Bettiah, one man urged him to establish a university in the Champaran region. A video of that exchange went viral on social media.

Senior JD(U) leaders close to Nishant Kumar advised him that he could only address such demands by being part of the government. They argued that giving instructions to officials without an official post would create a bad impression, making it necessary for him to join the administration.

JD(U) has ruled Bihar for 20 years, and party chief Nitish Kumar has always kept the government and party organisation aligned. He has traditionally held both positions — chief minister and national president of the party.

Party leaders think bringing Nishant Kumar into the ministry will maintain that coordination and synergy between government and organisation. Since his main focus is the party setup, his decisions in government will reflect the organisation’s priorities and interests.