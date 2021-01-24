Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad shifted to AIIMS Delhi as health deteriorates

Headlines

India vs Australia: How can Shubman Gill surpass Babar Azam and claim the top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings?

Once Dev Anand's heroine, this actress was called Dawood's girlfriend, Pakistani spy; producer who rejected her was shot

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

India-Canada diplomatic row: US favours investigation into Trudeau's allegations

Wordle 824 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs Australia: How can Shubman Gill surpass Babar Azam and claim the top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings?

Once Dev Anand's heroine, this actress was called Dawood's girlfriend, Pakistani spy; producer who rejected her was shot

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

Metabolism-boosting vegetables to include in daily diet

Highest innings totals in ODI World Cup history

10 Undefeatable forts of  India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Once Dev Anand's heroine, this actress was called Dawood's girlfriend, Pakistani spy; producer who rejected her was shot

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

HomeIndia

India

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad shifted to AIIMS Delhi as health deteriorates

Lalu Prasad Yadav was earlier getting treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for multiple ailments including a lung infection.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 24, 2021, 07:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for treatment on Saturday night (January 23). It is reported that Yadav's health had deteriorated that led to him being taken to AIIMS, where he was admitted in the coronary care unit.

Media reports quoted an official as saying, "He has been admitted in the coronary care unit (CCU) of the cardiothoracic centre of the AIIMS."

The health of the former Bihar chief minister will be monitored by a team of doctors. Yadav was earlier getting treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for multiple ailments including a lung infection.

"Lalu Prasad is having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we have decided to shift him to AIIMS- Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment," said RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad earlier.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav told reporters on Friday (January 22), "We want better treatment for him, but it is for doctors to analyse what treatment can be provided here after all the test reports come. His situation is serious. I will meet the Chief Minister on Saturday."

His other son Tej Pratap and wife Rabri Devi had reached Ranchi on Friday evening as well.

"My father is over 70 years of age and is suffering from diabetes, heart ailment and reduced kidney function. Due to his complaint of congestion in chest, we were worried about coronavirus. We have come to know that water might have entered his lungs, which is a cause of worry," said Tejashwi Yadav, while talking to the media earlier.

It is to be noted that Lalu Prasad Yadav is serving a jail sentence after his conviction in the Bihar fodder scam case.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

Women's Reservation Bill tabled in Lok Sabha: Know key points of the bill

Traffic advisory: Noida-Greater Noida expressway restrictions for 5 days from tomorrow

Once Dev Anand's heroine, this actress was called Dawood's girlfriend, Pakistani spy; producer who rejected her was shot

IMD weather update: Rainfall predicted in 15 states for next 4 days; check full list here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE