Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad shifted to AIIMS Delhi as health deteriorates

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for treatment on Saturday night (January 23). It is reported that Yadav's health had deteriorated that led to him being taken to AIIMS, where he was admitted in the coronary care unit.

Media reports quoted an official as saying, "He has been admitted in the coronary care unit (CCU) of the cardiothoracic centre of the AIIMS."

The health of the former Bihar chief minister will be monitored by a team of doctors. Yadav was earlier getting treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for multiple ailments including a lung infection.

"Lalu Prasad is having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we have decided to shift him to AIIMS- Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment," said RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad earlier.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav told reporters on Friday (January 22), "We want better treatment for him, but it is for doctors to analyse what treatment can be provided here after all the test reports come. His situation is serious. I will meet the Chief Minister on Saturday."

His other son Tej Pratap and wife Rabri Devi had reached Ranchi on Friday evening as well.

"My father is over 70 years of age and is suffering from diabetes, heart ailment and reduced kidney function. Due to his complaint of congestion in chest, we were worried about coronavirus. We have come to know that water might have entered his lungs, which is a cause of worry," said Tejashwi Yadav, while talking to the media earlier.

It is to be noted that Lalu Prasad Yadav is serving a jail sentence after his conviction in the Bihar fodder scam case.