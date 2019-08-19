Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra passes away at 82 in Delhi

Politicians and other dignitaries have expressed their condolences at the news of his death.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra today passed away at the age of 82 in Delhi after a prolonged illness. He had been undergoing treatment at the national capital for a considerable amount of time.

Politicians and other dignitaries have expressed their condolences at the news of his death.

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, has expressed his deepest solicitudes for the loss of the Janata Dal (United) leader. "Jagannath Mishra was a famous leader and educationist. He made an invaluable contribution to the politics of Bihar and India. His death is an irreparable loss in the field of politics, society, and education," Nitish Kumar said in a statement.

Acting Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, Mohammad Haroon Rashid, also expressed his heartfelt sympathies.

Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, called the death of former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra a 'personal loss' and said that with his death, a durable pillar in Bihar's politics is now gone.

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi was also deeply saddened by the loss of the veteran politician.

Several leaders of the JD(U) expressed admiration for Mishra's legacy in their thoughts and prayers during this time of grief, including Ashok Choudhary, and state president of the party, Bashistha Narain Singh.

Jagannath Mishra, a former veteran Congress leader, had been elected thrice as the state's Chief Minister during the party's regime - in 1975, 1980, and again in 1989.

He was highly influential in the state for his practice of indulging in mass politics. After Congress, the veteran politician had joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and later the Janata Dal (United), where he remained until his death.

In 2013, he was convicted along with 44 others in a fodder scam case by the CBI in Ranchi. Sentenced to four years in prison, he was later acquitted on bail last year.

He will be cremated with full state honours.