Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra passes away at 82 in Delhi

Headlines

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

'Trying to persuade me': Sharad Pawar says NCP will not go with BJP

'Kohli wanted to win, but...': Former Pakistan skipper drops bombshell ahead of Asia Cup

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

'Left no stone unturned to make Bengal backward': JP Nadda attacks CM Mamata Banerjee

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

Meet Roshini Sangwan, woman who weight lifts even at 68 with trainer son

Superfoods to increase sperm count

Diabetes tips: Worst foods for diabetic patients

Meet the beautiful wife of legendary bowler

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

Not Sangam or Naaz, but this film was the first Indian movie to be shot abroad

HomeIndia

India

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra passes away at 82 in Delhi

Politicians and other dignitaries have expressed their condolences at the news of his death.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 19, 2019, 12:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra today passed away at the age of 82 in Delhi after a prolonged illness. He had been undergoing treatment at the national capital for a considerable amount of time.

Politicians and other dignitaries have expressed their condolences at the news of his death.

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, has expressed his deepest solicitudes for the loss of the Janata Dal (United) leader. "Jagannath Mishra was a famous leader and educationist. He made an invaluable contribution to the politics of Bihar and India. His death is an irreparable loss in the field of politics, society, and education," Nitish Kumar said in a statement.

Acting Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, Mohammad Haroon Rashid, also expressed his heartfelt sympathies.

Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, called the death of former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra a 'personal loss' and said that with his death, a durable pillar in Bihar's politics is now gone.

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi was also deeply saddened by the loss of the veteran politician.

Several leaders of the JD(U) expressed admiration for Mishra's legacy in their thoughts and prayers during this time of grief, including Ashok Choudhary, and state president of the party, Bashistha Narain Singh.

Jagannath Mishra, a former veteran Congress leader, had been elected thrice as the state's Chief Minister during the party's regime - in 1975, 1980, and again in 1989.

He was highly influential in the state for his practice of indulging in mass politics. After Congress, the veteran politician had joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and later the Janata Dal (United), where he remained until his death.

In 2013, he was convicted along with 44 others in a fodder scam case by the CBI in Ranchi. Sentenced to four years in prison, he was later acquitted on bail last year.

He will be cremated with full state honours.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sudha Murthy included in NCERT panel to develop textbooks according to new curriculum

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

Viral video: Ferocious lion hunts down and overpowers enormous hippo, internet is stunned

LIC policy: Invest Rs 1600 per month and get Rs 6.62 lakh on maturity, here’s how

Gadar 2 box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film continues to break records, earns Rs 43 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE