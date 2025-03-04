In the video, Prajoyeeta Kashyap can be seen repeatedly hitting a kneeling man with slippers. Several people can be seen watching on. The incident reportedly occurred on the campus of an MLA hostel in the state capital Dispur.

The daughter of former Chief Minister of Assam, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, was caught on camera assaulting a driver. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Prajoyeeta Kashyap can be seen repeatedly hitting a kneeling man with slippers. Several people can be seen watching on. The incident reportedly occurred on the campus of an MLA hostel in the state capital Dispur.

After the video surfaced, Prajoyeeta issued a statement alleging harassment by the driver. She said he had worked with them for a long time and had made inappropriate remarks about her in a drunken state.

“He is always drunk and passes comments on me. Everyone knows about it. We tried to make him understand, and told him not to do so. But it crossed all limits when he started pounding on my door at our house today,” Prajoyeeta said, according to news agency PTI.

Prafulla Kumar Mahanta – a former president of the Asom Gana Parishad party – is no longer a legislator but continues to live in the MLA hostel with his family.

He served as the Chief Minister of the northeastern state from 1985 to 1990 and again between 1996 and 2001.