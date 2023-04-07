Search icon
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP delivering a major blow to Congress

Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP ahead of elections.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP delivering a major blow to Congress
Picture: PTI

The former Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh, Kiran Kumar Reddy, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Reddy had resigned from the Congress on March 12, and during his joining ceremony, he took a dig at the Congress leadership. He expressed his disappointment and disbelief in having to leave the party, citing a popular saying: "My king is very intelligent, neither does he think on his own, nor listens to anyone."

Also read: Karnataka: JD(S) moves to EC, seeks ban on Kichcha Sudeep's movies

Union Minister Joshi welcomed Reddy into the BJP fold and stated that the former Chief Minister's decision to join the party would strengthen their fight against corruption in Andhra Pradesh. With Reddy's clean image as an MLA and minister, his inclusion in the BJP is expected to give the party a boost in the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling YSR Congress and the main opposition Telugu Desam Party are currently in a heated contest, and the BJP hopes to make inroads in the state.

(With inputs from IANS)

