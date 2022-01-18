Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu tests positive for Covid-19

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has tested positive for Covid-19. On Tuesday, the leader of opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly announced the same via Twitter. Naidu said that he has isolated himself at his residence at Undavalli here.

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions," he wrote.

Naidu requested those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested at the earliest. The TDP chief tested positive a day after his son and party general secretary was found infected with Covid.

Lokesh revealed that he is asymptomatic and feeling fine but will be self-isolating until recovery. "I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested at the earliest and take necessary precautions," Lokesh said.

Meanwhile, another TDP leader and former minister Devineni Uma has also tested positive. He tweeted that he has tested positive with mild symptoms and has quarantined himself at home.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,38,018 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of health and family welfare said, on Tuesday. With this, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,76,18,271, which includes 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant.

The active cases have increased to 17,36,628, the highest in 230 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,761 with 310 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.