FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Karnataka film body opposes Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu: 'We have always stood with farmers'

Karnataka film body opposes Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

Assam: 4 die of suspected suffocation while cleaning water tank in Cachar, owner detained

Assam: 4 die of suspected suffocation while cleaning water tank in Cachar

Exclusive: For Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol to visit THIS state for first time in 43 years of career, it's not Goa, Rajasthan, but...

For Batwara 1947, Sunny to visit THIS state for first time in 43 years of career

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

'Tahir Hussain should have received death penalty': Murdered IB officer Ankit Sharma's brother

On Friday, the Karkardooma Court sentenced Hussain to life imprisonment after convicting him in the murder of Ankit Sharma, a 26-year-old IB security assistant. "The manner of the crime was of utmost brutality," the court said.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 09:43 PM IST

'Tahir Hussain should have received death penalty': Murdered IB officer Ankit Sharma's brother
Tahir Hussain is a former Aam Aadmi Party councillor (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The brother of deceased Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma has said that former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain should have received the death penalty. The comment comes after a court in Delhi sentenced Hussain to life in jail for Sharma's murder during the 2020 Delhi riots. Speaking to NDTV, Sharma's brother Ankur said the family would continue its legal fight if the case reaches the Delhi High Court or the Supreme Court.

"Our demand was that the court should treat this case as a 'rarest of rare' case, and that the guilty should receive the harshest possible punishment. They should have been given the death penalty; that is what we wanted," Ankur told NDTV. "As the case moves to the Delhi High Court or the Supreme Court, we want my brother to get justice there as well, and the guilty should receive the severest punishment. An example should be set so that such an incident never happens to anyone else," he added.

On Friday, the Karkardooma Court sentenced Hussain to life imprisonment after convicting him in the murder of Ankit Sharma, a 26-year-old IB security assistant. "The manner of the crime was of utmost brutality," the court said, adding: "The savagery did not end with the murder. His body was dragged into a drain nearby as if the hatred was still not satiated." According to the prosecution, Sharma was dragged by a mob, and attacked with knives and iron rods before his body was thrown into a drain during the riots that erupted in northeastern Delhi in 2020. Sharma's body, which had 51 knife wounds, was recovered the next day.

After the sentencing, Tahir Hussain stated he would approach the High Court. "Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied. I will get justice from the high court. The match was fixed," he said. His lawyer Tara Narula said: "The court has only two options - life sentence or death sentence. The court agreed that it was a case of vicarious liability, means of the five accused, none used a knife. We believe our client is innocent. We are preparing to file an appeal."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Karnataka film body opposes Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu: 'We have always stood with farmers'
Karnataka film body opposes Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu
'Tahir Hussain should have received death penalty': Murdered IB officer Ankit Sharma's brother
'Tahir Hussain should've received death penalty': Ankit Sharma's brother
Assam: 4 die of suspected suffocation while cleaning water tank in Cachar, owner detained
Assam: 4 die of suspected suffocation while cleaning water tank in Cachar
Exclusive: For Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol to visit THIS state for first time in 43 years of career, it's not Goa, Rajasthan, but...
For Batwara 1947, Sunny to visit THIS state for first time in 43 years of career
Massive boost for India! BCCI clears Jasprit Bumrah fit for Sri Lanka Tests after injury scare
BCCI clears Jasprit Bumrah fit for Sri Lanka Tests after injury scare
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement