'Tahir Hussain should have received death penalty': Murdered IB officer Ankit Sharma's brother

On Friday, the Karkardooma Court sentenced Hussain to life imprisonment after convicting him in the murder of Ankit Sharma, a 26-year-old IB security assistant. "The manner of the crime was of utmost brutality," the court said.

The brother of deceased Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma has said that former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain should have received the death penalty. The comment comes after a court in Delhi sentenced Hussain to life in jail for Sharma's murder during the 2020 Delhi riots. Speaking to NDTV, Sharma's brother Ankur said the family would continue its legal fight if the case reaches the Delhi High Court or the Supreme Court.

"Our demand was that the court should treat this case as a 'rarest of rare' case, and that the guilty should receive the harshest possible punishment. They should have been given the death penalty; that is what we wanted," Ankur told NDTV. "As the case moves to the Delhi High Court or the Supreme Court, we want my brother to get justice there as well, and the guilty should receive the severest punishment. An example should be set so that such an incident never happens to anyone else," he added.

On Friday, the Karkardooma Court sentenced Hussain to life imprisonment after convicting him in the murder of Ankit Sharma, a 26-year-old IB security assistant. "The manner of the crime was of utmost brutality," the court said, adding: "The savagery did not end with the murder. His body was dragged into a drain nearby as if the hatred was still not satiated." According to the prosecution, Sharma was dragged by a mob, and attacked with knives and iron rods before his body was thrown into a drain during the riots that erupted in northeastern Delhi in 2020. Sharma's body, which had 51 knife wounds, was recovered the next day.

After the sentencing, Tahir Hussain stated he would approach the High Court. "Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied. I will get justice from the high court. The match was fixed," he said. His lawyer Tara Narula said: "The court has only two options - life sentence or death sentence. The court agreed that it was a case of vicarious liability, means of the five accused, none used a knife. We believe our client is innocent. We are preparing to file an appeal."