Formation of trust to build Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be done by January: Sources

Sources on Thursday stated that the setting up of trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be done by January, adding that the government is adding its final touches to the arrangement.

In a 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on November 9, ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court specified that in three months the Central Government needs to set up a trust to build the temple on the disputed site.

Sources say that the government is holding discussions with prominent saints of Ayodhya to set up the trust.

Earlier, Amit Shah said at an election rally in Jharkhand that the construction of a 'sky-high' Ram Temple in Ayodhya would begin within four months.

"Construction of a grand temple at Ram Janambhoomi has been demanded by every Indian for a century but the Congress party kept delaying the issue. Its lawyer Kapil Sibal had been urging the Supreme Court not to hear the matter as there was no urgency. Why were its leaders having cramps in their stomach,” Shah said.

On December 12, the Supreme Court dismissed all the review petitions challenging the November 9 judgment on the Ayodhya case.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde rejected 18 petitions in an in-chamber proceedings after finding no merit in it.