"Form no.18612, roll no- 503" : Sushma Swaraj's law college admission form will make you teary-eyed

An affable leader, an able administrator and an impressive orator -- Sushma Swaraj was one of the most prominent faces of the BJP who immensely contributed to party's growth and never shied away from taking challenges.

She breathed her last on Tuesday in Delhi. Popular among all age group, Sushma Swaraj's working style was always appreciated by everyone even opposition politicians.

Born on February 14, 1952, at Ambala in Haryana to a middle-class family, she did law from Panjab University Chandigarh, and in 1973 registered as an advocate. Her father was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member. Swaraj began her political career with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the 1970s.

She took admission in Panjab University in the year 1971 -72. Zee News visited the Panjab University Chandigarh campus and found admission form of Sushma Swaraj. Form number 18612 reveals many personal details about Swaraj. Like, her hobbies were- dramatics, debates and she was NCC cadet. The form says she was the best speaker of Panjab University.

She married to lawyer Swaraj Kaushal, who later served as governor of Mizoram.

Her rise in politics coincided in some ways with the growth of BJP as a party. She left a mark in roles as a union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, as leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014, and as External Affairs Minister in the first term of Narendra Modi government.

Steeped in party ideology, Swaraj was sharp with her political punches. She became the country's youngest Cabinet minister in Haryana government when she was only 25.

Sushma Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She was known for giving a humane touch to the working of the ministry. In this job, her humanitarian approach to dealing with issues of international relations made her a favorite for people. She took a personal interest in resolving minor issues like issuance of visa to the needy and getting relief to Indians in distress. She was known for her quick and witty responses on Twitter.