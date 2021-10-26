Forgot IRCTC password? Here's how you can recover it online

We all have some time or the other travelled by trains and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has efficiently provided services like booking a ticket, ordering a meal or cancelling a ticket from the comforts of your home. Most importantly, IRCTC has provided the smooth operations of online ticket booking from computers as well as smartphones.

To avail these services, one has to register on the IRCTC website. While registering for the account, one must provide valid details for the questions like contact number, email ID, username, password, security question and more. After you have successfully signed up, you can easily log in anytime and anywhere. You must always remember the username and the password associated with your IRCTC account.

However, with so many different passwords to remember these days for various other things like email id, social media accounts and online banking, it is very natural you may forget your IRCTC password. So even if you have forgotten your password, you need not worry. Here, we tell you a simple procedure to recover your forgotten password.

How to recover IRCTC password

Visit the IRCTC's official website - www.irctc.co.in and enter your IRCTC account login id or user-id.

Click on the 'Forgot Password' option for password recovery, next to 'User Name' and 'Password' dialogue boxes.

Then enter your registered email address, IRCTC User ID, date of birth and captcha code as shown in the box.

IRCTC will send details on the registered email address with which you can easily recover your user ID and password.

You can also enter the registered mobile number of your IRCTC account (linked with the above user id).

You will then receive a randomly generated password on your mobile number which you can use to log in.

In case, you want to set your own password then visit the IRCTC website and go to Forgot Password page.

Enter the newly generated password as your old password and then enter the new password of your choice.

Submit the details and then your password is changed. Now log in with your own chosen password.