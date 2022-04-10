Foreigners will come to Punjab for jobs, says CM Bhagwant Mann; gets slammed by Congress

Just a month after his appointment as the Chief Minister, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has sprung into action with several new policies and key decisions regarding the state. While speaking about the employment status of the state, Mann has made a statement that has attracted flak from Congress.

CM Bhagwant Mann said talked about how many youngsters go to foreign countries to complete their higher education, which costs Punjab a lot of money. He said that the transformation in Punjab will soon urge foreigners to come to the state seeking jobs.

He said, “Even this year there's a possibility of 3 lakh children going abroad. Not just our children, ₹ 15 lakh also leaves the country per person. Give us some time, we will create such an environment that foreigners will come seeking jobs in Punjab.”

इस बार भी पौने 3 लाख बच्चों के विदेश जाने की संभावना है। सिर्फ बच्चा ही विदेश नहीं जाता, प्रति व्यक्ति 15 लाख रुपए भी बाहर जाते हैं।



थोड़ा समय दो, ऐसा माहौल बनायेंगे कि अंग्रेज नौकरियां मांगने पंजाब आयेंगे।



While addressing the cost of leaving the country, Mann urged the youth of Punjab to complete their studies here only and serve the country. He said that the “brain drain” must stop and assured that more opportunities will emerge in Punjab.

This statement did not sit well with the opposition party in the state and Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira issued a quick response. He hit out at Bhagwant Mann, and listed a set of issues that need to be corrected in Punjab before “inviting foreigners for jobs”.

In a tweet, Khaira said, “I really hope foreigners approach PB for jobs but before that, we have to set our house in order! Ensure job opportunities for youth, maintain law & order, end corruption, depoliticise police & civil machinery, stop indebted farmers & labourers from committing suicides & a just rule.”

After AAP won the Punjab elections 2022 on March 10, Bhagwant Mann announced a list of priorities for the state, which included a monthly allowance for women, an anti-corruption helpline, fixing the unemployment issue, and a solution to the drug problem.