FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Felt like suicide...': Raj Kundra recalls darkest moment in jail after hearing Shilpa Shetty wanted divorce

'Felt like suicide...': Raj Kundra recalls darkest moment in jail

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 confirmed? Zoya Akhtar gives major sequel update

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 confirmed? Zoya Akhtar gives major sequel update

'I don't live in India anymore': Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija moves to New York, reveals surprising reason

'I don't live in India anymore': Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija moves to New York

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Foreign national dies in RPF custody after fire extinguisher incident on Golden Temple Express

A foreign national on the Golden Temple Express from Mumbai to Delhi sprayed passengers with a fire extinguisher after a fight and was taken into custody by RPF at Surat. Hours later he collapsed during questioning and died in hospital.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 10:35 AM IST

Foreign national dies in RPF custody after fire extinguisher incident on Golden Temple Express
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A foreign national travelling on the Golden Temple Express from Mumbai to Delhi sprayed passengers with a fire extinguisher after a fight. He was taken into custody by the railway police. Hours later, he collapsed and died, raising questions about the circumstances of his death.

The incident occurred on the Golden Temple Express. The foreign national was travelling from Mumbai's Bandra Terminus to Delhi.

The Railway Protection Force received information that a foreign national had been arguing with passengers in the general coach and causing a commotion.

Subdued at Surat, later died in hospital

RPF personnel arrived at the coach. They tried to calm him down in English, but he became even more aggressive, the authorities said. He then sprayed the fire extinguisher on passengers. Some angry passengers confronted him and assaulted him.

When the train reached Surat, the railway police subdued the man and took him to the RPF post. During questioning, he fell unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

No ID found, case registered

The man was around 45 years old, the police said, adding that no passport, visa or other identification documents were found on him. The railway police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Foreign national dies in RPF custody after fire extinguisher incident on Golden Temple Express
Foreign national dies in RPF custody after fire extinguisher incident on GTE
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 confirmed? Zoya Akhtar gives major sequel update
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 confirmed? Zoya Akhtar gives major sequel update
'I don't live in India anymore': Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija moves to New York, reveals surprising reason
'I don't live in India anymore': Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija moves to New York
Gen Alpha protest: Bhopal Regional School students oppose Kendriya Vidyalaya merger
Gen Alpha protest in Bhopal against DMS-KVS merger
Kolkata hotel fire kills 9 Bangladeshi nationals, leaves 6 injured, rescue operation underway
Kolkata hotel fire kills 9 Bangladeshi nationals, leaves 6 injured
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement