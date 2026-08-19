Foreign national dies in RPF custody after fire extinguisher incident on Golden Temple Express

A foreign national on the Golden Temple Express from Mumbai to Delhi sprayed passengers with a fire extinguisher after a fight and was taken into custody by RPF at Surat. Hours later he collapsed during questioning and died in hospital.

A foreign national travelling on the Golden Temple Express from Mumbai to Delhi sprayed passengers with a fire extinguisher after a fight. He was taken into custody by the railway police. Hours later, he collapsed and died, raising questions about the circumstances of his death.

The incident occurred on the Golden Temple Express. The foreign national was travelling from Mumbai's Bandra Terminus to Delhi.

The Railway Protection Force received information that a foreign national had been arguing with passengers in the general coach and causing a commotion.

Subdued at Surat, later died in hospital

RPF personnel arrived at the coach. They tried to calm him down in English, but he became even more aggressive, the authorities said. He then sprayed the fire extinguisher on passengers. Some angry passengers confronted him and assaulted him.

When the train reached Surat, the railway police subdued the man and took him to the RPF post. During questioning, he fell unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

No ID found, case registered

The man was around 45 years old, the police said, adding that no passport, visa or other identification documents were found on him. The railway police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation.