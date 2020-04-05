Foreign missions, diplomats to participate in PM Modi's solidarity call to switch off lights, burn candles, diya

Several foreign missions will also be taking part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for solidarity by switching off lights and burning candles and 'Diya' at their residences. The diplomats will be joining the rest of India in displaying the strength of solidarity in the time of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, as the pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across the globe.

Modi had called for switching off lights for nine minutes at 9 PM today as a mark of solidarity as the world fights the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

In the South Asian region, the foreign missions of countries such as Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives have confirmed that they will be part of the nation-wide call for solidarity against the coronavirus threat.

Nepal's envoy Nilamber Acharya told Zee Media, "Nepal and India are all in full solidarity in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic".

"We will participate in the nationwide collective resolve to defeat the coronavirus", Bangladesh envoy Mohammad Imran echoed the sentiment.

Afghan envoy Tahir Qadiry, who has been very busy leading the evacuation of Afghan nationals from India has also enthusiastically supported the call. He said, "I will be switching off lights and lighting a candle at 9 PM tonight for nine minutes to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to showcase our solidarity and our concerted efforts in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic," adding, "Let us all pledge to diligently maintain social distancing and take the right precautions."

Outside the South Asian region, missions and diplomats from Vietnam, Japan, Australia, Israel, Germany, Tunisia, and Mexico have also confirmed participation.

German envoy Walter J. Lindner in response to Zee Media's inquiry on the mission's participation, said, "Will do! Underlining our common effort to get through this together!"

In a tweet, Israeli deputy chief of mission Maya Kadosh said," I gathered all my candle holders and places them out of my windows #9pm9minutes"

Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Pham Sanh Chau, said, "All our 30 diplomatic residences and offices will join in Prime Minister Modi’s call to show solidarity in the fight against Coronavirus by lightning up candles at 9 PM tonight."

British acting High Commissioner Jan Thompson also confirmed to Zee Media that she will take part in the Prime Minister's solidarity call.

Meanwhile, Polish envoy Adam Burakowski said, "Poland stands united with India and the world to fight the coronavirus threat. I am sure that if we all take preventive measures, the threat will be much lower and that we would recover soon. Long live Polish-Indian friendship!" The Polish community in Delhi will also participate in the event.

Earlier in March, when Prime Minister Modi had called for a 'Janta curfew' and had appealed to everyone to ring bells and utensils at 5 PM, all the foreign missions and diplomats had participated in that as well.