Foreign Ministers of Britain, Russia on India visit from today

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is visiting India from March 31 to April 1. He will meet his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi. Sergei Lavrov was on a visit to China to attend a multinational conference on Afghanistan in Beijing. From there, he will be arriving in India.

The foreign ministers of India and Russia are expected to discuss the payment mechanism for the purchase of oil and military equipment. Officials of the Central Bank of Russia are already on a visit to India in this regard. After the invasion of Ukraine, European countries and the United States have imposed strict economic sanctions on Russia.

India abstains from voting in UN

India has so far gone ahead with the strategy of neutrality on all the resolutions brought against Russia in the United Nations on the Ukraine war. India has so far abstained from voting on the resolution against Russia in the General Assembly and Security Council of the United Nations.

Discussion on payment system

Meanwhile, after the sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia, it cannot trade in dollars. India is considering importing crude oil from Russia at a lower price to meet its fuel needs. With this, India's procurement process of S-400 missile system with Russia is in its final stages.

The centre of talks between the two countries will revolve around the payment system for the purchase of oil and military equipment.

UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss on India visit

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss is also visiting India today. Truss will hold talks on bilateral, regional and global issues in a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. She will also attend the inaugural session of the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum.

Let us tell you that Britain has also imposed strict economic sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Now the foreign ministers of both the countries will be on a tour of India together.

US Deputy NSA's proposed India visit

The United States Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh is also going to visit India this week. During his visit , talks are also likely to take place on the preparations for the 'two plus two' foreign and defence ministerial talks to be held in Washington next month.

The talks are proposed to be held around April 11. However, an official announcement regarding the visit of US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh to India has not been made yet.

Chinese Foreign Minister visited New Delhi

Germany's Foreign and Security Policy Adviser Jens Plotner is also on a visit to India. Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also visited India. This week, the European Union's special envoy for the Indo-Pacific region, Gabriel Visentin, came to New Delhi.

Unlike many strong countries of the world, including America, India has so far neither openly criticised Russia for attacking Ukraine nor participated in voting on resolutions brought against it in UN forums.