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Foreign hands behind Cockroach Janata Party? BJP says, Dharmendra Pradhan won't resign, details here

Party leaders like Tarun Chugh and new Jharkhand BJP chief Nitin Nabin have claimed “foreign powers” and “anti-India forces” are backing CJP to create unrest and confuse Gen Z.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 01:59 PM IST

Foreign hands behind Cockroach Janata Party? BJP says, Dharmendra Pradhan won't resign, details here
BJP claims 'foreign hands' behind Cockroach Janata Party( Image source: Instagram/ Cockroach Janata Party)
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As the viral Cockroach Janata Party took over the streets demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the BJP and RSS downplayed the movement, calling it a “foreign-driven” campaign. The ruling party also rejected calls for Pradhan’s resignation over exam scams.

BJP claims 'foreign powers' backing CJP

Party leaders like Tarun Chugh and new Jharkhand BJP chief Nitin Nabin have claimed “foreign powers” and “anti-India forces” are backing CJP to create unrest and confuse Gen Z.  Nabin took a swipe at “people sitting abroad” trying to dictate to Indian youth.

 "Some foreign powers are trying to create unrest in India. Some Indian political parties have also become a part of these anti-India conspiracies. They are trying to create confusion and misunderstanding in the minds of Gen Z," said BJP leader Tarun Chugh while responding to the CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest on Saturday. While Nitin Nabin said, "Some people sitting abroad are trying to mislead India's youth, but India's youth will engage in Positive Politics," he said during his Jharkhand visit. 

BJP rules out Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

According to The Telegraph reports,  the BJP has ruled out Pradhan stepping down, comparing it to Sushma Swaraj staying during the 2015 Lalit Modi row. “This govt doesn’t buckle under pressure,” said a Union minister. But BJP insiders didn’t rule out Pradhan being shifted in a likely June-July cabinet reshuffle.

BJP leaders said CJP lacks real strength and is amplified by “electorally rejected” opposition. The party is profiling protesters and targeting slogans to label them “anti-national”.  The partyt argued protesters represent only a narrow urban Gen Z, while rural youth and farmers’ children still back the Modi govt’s welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said the party will stage protests in various states and cities across the country if Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign by Saturday.  The CJP conducted an agitation at Jantar Mantar in the national capital earlier on June 6. It demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak cases in the country.

Cockroach Janata Party protest

In his video posted on X, Abhijeet said, "Earlier I said that if Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign till Saturday (June 13, 2026), the agitation will go on a wider scale. Going in that direction, if Pradhan won’t resign, I will personally go to different cities and states and undertake protests with a demand for his resignation." He also announced the further line of action to undertake agitation in New Delhi. Abhijeet said, "Even after protests in the state, Dharmendra Pradhan would not resign; we will not have any option but to agitate again. Then the students from various corners of the country will come together in New Delhi and agitate peacefully." 

"We will not stop till Pradhan doesn't resign. He should take moral responsibility for ruining the future of over one crore students," he added.

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