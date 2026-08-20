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‘Foreign exchange saved, now importing sugar’: Arvind Kejriwal’s dig at Modi Govt

The government has amended the import policy for raw sugar under the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023. It said the import of up to 10 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of raw sugar will be allowed duty-free under a Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ).

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 10:57 PM IST

‘Foreign exchange saved, now importing sugar’: Arvind Kejriwal’s dig at Modi Govt
‘Foreign exchange saved, now importing sugar’: Arvind Kejriwal’s dig at Modi Govt (Source: X/ANI)
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Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government over the reduction of the import duty on sugar to zero. The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the Centre was facilitating increased imports from China, amid a sharp rise in domestic sugar prices.

Kejriwal criticises Centre's policy on Sugar imports

The remarks come as the government has amended the import policy for raw sugar under the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023. It said the import of up to 10 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of raw sugar will be allowed duty-free under a Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ). The duty-free import quota will remain available until October 31, 2026. The notification was issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's DGFT with the approval of the Commerce and Industry Minister.

The DGFT has allowed a one-time option to convert existing Advance Authorisations issued under SION E-52 into the TRQ scheme for raw sugar already imported under these authorisations. The conversion will require importers to pay back the GST exemption availed at the time of import. 

In a post on X, Kejriwal claimed that the country is facing a shortage of sugar, which has contributed to the increase in prices. He attributed the alleged shortage to the diversion of sugarcane towards ethanol production. Further, he claimed that nearly 30 lakh tonnes of sugar-equivalent cane had been diverted for ethanol production. He questioned the government's argument that ethanol production helps save foreign exchange, saying that the same foreign exchange would now be used to import sugar.

“I have just received the news that the Central Government has reduced the import duty on sugar to zero to encourage sugar imports. Sugar prices in the country are rising sharply because there is a severe shortage of sugar. This is because Modi ji has diverted the sugarcane that could have been used to make sugar towards ethanol production. Nearly 3 million tonnes of sugar-equivalent cane has been used to produce ethanol.

Modi ji says that producing ethanol has helped save foreign exchange. Now, that foreign exchange is being used to import sugar. Wow, Modi ji, wow.” Kejriwal said, criticising the Centre's policy.

Sugar price rise in India


Sugar prices in India have surged by nearly 20% to 32% over recent weeks, with retail prices reaching Rs 52 to Rs 65 per kg. Wholesale sugar prices in Kolhapur have surged nearly 20% since the start of August to a record Rs 5,350 per 100 kg, despite government assessments that supplies are sufficient until the next sugar season. Traders, however, say local supplies remain tight, particularly ahead of the August-November festival season, when sugar demand rises. The government is also considering reducing the amount of sugarcane diverted for ethanol production from October, potentially increasing sugar output. 

The Centre has imposed a limit on the amount of sugar that bulk consumers can keep in stock, with the new rules coming into effect from September 1, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. India is considering measures to curb record sugar prices and boost domestic supplies, including changes to monthly sales quotas for sugar mills.

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