‘Forced to work for hours without pay’: Hyderabad woman stranded in Oman seeks Jaishankar's help for safe return

An Indian has alleged that she was forced to work for hours without pay in Oman’s Muscat where she had gone to work as a housemaid. She has appealed to Jaishankar for her safe return.

An Indian has alleged that she was forced to work for hours without pay in Oman’s Muscat where she had gone to work as a housemaid. Shabnam Begum recorded a video of herself, sent to a politician, in which she claimed that she traveled to Oman on March 26 after a local recruitment agent promised her a job as a housemaid.

Begum, who hails from Telangana's Hyderabad, further claimed they made her work “day and night” without paying any salary for over three months. “They also didn't give me a mobile phone for a month and a half,” she said in an emotional state video sent to a Hyderabad politician, Majlis Bachao Tehreek's Amjed Ullah Khan.

The 26-year-old further alleged that she was “tortured” and “beaten” and even denied proper food. In the video she also said that this abuse shattered her completely and she attempted to escape her employer and reached the Indian Embassy in Muscat. She has complained to the embassy that her agents have taken away her passport and appealed to Amjed Ullah to “save” her.

Amjed Ullah responded to her appeal and said that she was lured to Muscat to work as a housemaid with a monthly salary of 200 Omani riyals (about Rs 50,000). “After reaching Oman, she was allegedly forced to work in different houses for 12-15 hours daily, denied proper food and accommodation, and was not paid any salary for four months,” he wrote on X and posted her video appeal.

He further said that her family has requested External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to direct the Indian Embassy in Muscat to ensure her safety and arrange her immediate repatriation to Hyderabad.

After the minister’s statement, the embassy responded to his post, saying it has taken “cognisance of the matter.” The matter is being “taken up at appropriate levels,” the embassy added. Amjed Ullah also urged that action should be taken against the recruitment agent responsible for “sending her under false promises.”