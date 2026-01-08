'Forced me to bed': Teen survivor's chilling allegations against national shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj

The Haryana Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are carrying out an investigation. Bharadwaj has been charged with Section 6 of the POCSO Act, which pertains to aggravated penetrative sexual assault, and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has suspended a national-level coach after a 17-year-old shooter accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel room. Ankush Bharadwaj, a Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist who also runs a shooting academy, has been charged with sections including under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In her complaint to the police, the teenager has leveled serious accusations against Bharadwaj, saying he also threatened to destroy her career if she spoke out.

The teenaged shooter has said in her complaint to the police that she has been training since 2017 and began training under Bharadwaj last year. She added that on December 16, she was in Delhi for a national-level shooting match at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. She alleged that after the game, Bharadwaj called her and asked her to come to a five-star hotel in Faridabad near the capital. She said that she was sitting on a chair when Bharadwaj offered to "crack her back," adding that she refused but the coach forced her to the bed and sexually assaulted her. Bharadwaj also threatened to destroy her career and told her to "behave normally" around him. "Ankush Bharadwaj sir complained to my parents that I don't listen to him. My mother scolded me, and I could not sleep at night. When my mother asked me why I was stressed, I told her everything, and she brought me to the police station," the survivor said in her complaint.

The Haryana Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are carrying out an investigation. Bharadwaj has been charged with Section 6 of the POCSO Act, which pertains to aggravated penetrative sexual assault, and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The NRAI said that it has suspended Bharadwaj, pending an inquiry.