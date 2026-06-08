Forced Conversion? Muslim girl, father arrested for 'coercing' Hindu boy to embrace Islam, details here

Physiotherapist Chandni Qureshi and her father have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh after a businessman alleged that his son was coerced into converting to Islam and changing his identity.

A physiotherapist from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested along with her father after a businessman alleged that his son was coerced into changing his religion and distancing himself from his family as part of a larger conspiracy.

The case, which is being investigated under Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law, has drawn attention after police arrested Chandni Qureshi and her father, Islam Qureshi, based on a complaint filed by Shamli businessman Devaraj Malik.

Who Is Chandni Qureshi?

According to the FIR, Chandni Qureshi is a physiotherapist who first came into contact with Ayush Malik in 2018 when he visited a local hospital for treatment of a leg injury. Police documents state that the two gradually developed a relationship over the years. The complainant has alleged that Chandni and members of her family later influenced Ayush to embrace Islam.

Beyond these details, police have not publicly released extensive information about Chandni Qureshi's personal or professional background.

What Are The Allegations?

The complaint was filed by Devaraj Malik, who alleged that his son, a B-Pharma graduate involved in managing the family's medical store business, was persuaded to convert to Islam. According to the FIR, Ayush was allegedly taken to Delhi in 2023, where he was converted and given the name Mohammad Ali.

The complaint further alleges that a nikah ceremony was conducted in Delhi. However, police sources have said that no marriage certificate has been recovered so far during the investigation.

Family Alleges Property-Related Motive

Devaraj Malik has claimed that the alleged conversion was not merely religious in nature but part of a wider conspiracy linked to gaining control of family assets worth crores of rupees. He approached police after learning about what he described as significant changes in his son's identity, lifestyle and religious practices.

According to police sources, Ayush allegedly adopted Islamic customs, including growing a beard, offering namaz five times a day and changing his style of dressing.

Police Arrest Chandni And Her Father

Acting on the complaint, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Chandni Qureshi and her father, Islam Qureshi. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Apart from the two arrested accused, several members of the Qureshi family and two unidentified clerics have also been named in the FIR.

SIT Formed To Probe Wider Links

Police say the investigation is still at an early stage and are examining whether other individuals were involved.

"We have constituted an SIT and LIU teams are investigating the matter. We will conduct a thorough enquiry to determine how far the links of this case extend and what its deeper aspects are. Further action will be taken accordingly," SP Narendra Pratap Singh said.

Investigators have formed multiple teams to locate and question the remaining accused named in the case.

Investigation Underway

The allegations made in the FIR are currently under investigation, and police have not yet presented evidence in court to substantiate the claims. Authorities say further action will depend on the findings of the SIT probe.

The case has once again brought focus on Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law, which has been invoked in several high-profile cases in recent years.