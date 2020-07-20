'For years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy Modi': JP Nadda on Rahul Gandhi's video attacking PM on China issue

Nadda said Rahul's attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters show one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of preferring briefings from the Chinese instead of believing India’s armed forces after Congress leader launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over border issues.

This came after Gandhi attacked Modi saying that he has fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power which has now become India`s biggest weakness as he has to protect the idea of "56 Inch".

Hitting back, Nadda wrote on Twitter, "We saw yet another (failed) edition of `Project RG Relaunch` today. Rahul Gandhi Ji was, as usual, weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters shows one dynasty`s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India."

"Since the 1950`s, China has made strategic investments in one dynasty that has given them rich dividends. Remember 1962, giving away of a UNSC seat, losing a lot of land to China in the UPA years, MoU Signed with much fanfare in 2008, funds to RGF and more," he added.

Nadda further added that Rahul Gandhi prefers briefings from Chinese instead of believing India`s Armed Forces.

"In recent years, be it Doklam or the present, Rahul Gandhi Ji prefers briefings from the Chinese instead of believing India`s armed forces. Why does one dynasty want a weak India and a strong China? Many leaders in Congress also disapprove of one dynasty`s shenanigans!" wrote Nadda.

"For years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy PM Narendra Modi. Sadly for them, PM Modi`s connect with 130 crore Indians is deep-rooted. He lives and works for them. Those who want to destroy him will end up only further destroying their own party," he added.

Earlier, Rahul released a video attacking PM Modi on the China issue. "PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India`s biggest weakness," the caption of the video said.

In the video message, speaking on "China`s Strategic Game Plan" the Congress leader said: "What is China`s strategic and tactical game plan? It is simply not a border issue. The worry I have is that the Chinese are sitting in our territory today. Chinese don`t do anything without thinking about it strategically."

"In their mind, they have mapped out the world and they are trying to shape the world. That`s the scale of what they are doing. That`s what Gwadar is, that is what belt and road is. It is a restructuring of the planet. So when you are thinking about the Chinese you have to understand that that is the level at which they are thinking," he added.

Now at the tactical level, they`re trying to improve their position. Whether it is Galwan, whether it`s Demchok or whether it is Pangong Lake. The idea is to position themselves, he said.

"They are disturbed by our highway they want to make our highway redundant and if they are thinking larger scale, they want to do something with Pakistan in Kashmir. So it is not simply a border issue. It is a border issue designed to put pressure on the Prime Minister of India," the Congress leader said.

"And they are thinking of putting pressure in a very particular way. And what they are doing, is that they are attacking his image. They understand that it in order for Mr Narendra Modi to be an effective politician; in order for Mr Narendra Modi to survive as a politician, he has to protect the idea of--Chhapan Inch. And this the real idea the Chinese are attacking. They are basically telling Mr Narendra Modi that if you do not do what we say, we will destroy the idea of Mr Narendra Modi as a strong leader," he added.