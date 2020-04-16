'For first time operations have paused for safety of nation': Indian Railways celebrates 167th birthday amid lockdown

On this day, the passenger train was flagged off following a 21-gun salute at 3.30 pm.

Indian Railways is celebrating its 167th birthday today. It was the year 1853 when the country’s first passenger train ran between Bori Bunder (later rebuilt as Victoria Terminus and then renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus) and Thane, Maharashtra.

The 14-carriage first passenger train was hauled by three steam locomotives — named Sahib, Sindh and Sultan and carried 400 passengers.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted this morning to mark the day. "Serving the Nation Since 1853: 167 years ago, 1st passenger train was flagged off from Mumbai to Thane. After a long & glorious service, for the 1st time operations have paused for safety of nation", wrote in a tweet.

It is the first time the train services have been halted due to the outbreak of coronavirus. "I thank people for cooperating amid the pandemic. We will emerge victorious", Goyal thanked people.

Even the official Twitter page of Rail Ministry remembered the zeal of 'never to stop' and asked people to stay indoors to beat the coronavirus. "For the first time, passenger services are stopped for your safety, Stay indoor & make the nation victorious", rail ministry's tweet said.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak was being extended to May 3, the Indian Railways said it has suspended all train services from April 15 to May 3. Bookings have also been suspended until further notice.

"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 Lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain cancelled till 3rd May 2020," the Indian Railways said on Tuesday.

No booking of any type of tickets, including e-tickets shall be done until further advice, it said. However, the facility of online cancellation will remain functional for ticket bookings.

All counters for ticket booking for UTS & PRS will also remain closed till further orders.

A full refund will be given for tickets for the bookings made for the trains cancelled, the Ministry of Railways said in a press release.

While automatic refund would be issued for e-tickets those who booked tickets at the counters could claim the refund till July 31. E-ticket customers need not cancel their tickets for the trains between Apri 15 to May 3.

A full refund will also be there for those cancelling the advance bookings of tickets for trains not yet cancelled, the railways said.

"As far as the trains cancelled up to May 3 are concerned, the refund would be made automatically by the railways to online customers, while those who have booked at the counters can claim the refund till July 31," the railways said.