For each assembly segment, tally VVPAT for five EVMs instead of one: SC tells EC

CJI-led SC bench justifying their decision said, " 'increasing the VVPAT verification from one EVM per constituency to five is to ensure the greatest degree of accuracy, satisfaction in election process and not only political parties but the poor should be satisfied".

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 08, 2019, 01:04 PM IST

Supreme Court on Monday increased VVPAT verification from one EVM per assembly segment to 5 randomly selected EVMs per assembly segment  in upcoming General elections. At present only one EVM per assembly segment is taken up for VVPAT paper slip matching. 

Currently VVPAT slips from 4125 machines werr counted under Guidelines of EC. But now,  20625 machines will be subjected to scrutiny.  These machines will be selected randomly as was the prevalent practice.

CJI-led SC bench justifying their decision said, " 'increasing the VVPAT verification from one EVM per constituency to five is to ensure the greatest degree of accuracy, satisfaction in election process and not only political parties but the poor should be satisfied". 

Leaders of 21 opposition parties earlier told the Supreme Court they do not mind a delay of six days in declaration of Lok Sabha election results for counting of 50 per cent of VVPAT slips, saying it is not a "serious delay" if it ensures integrity of the electoral process.

The submission was made in a counter-reply filed by the opposition leaders, led by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, in response to the claim of Election Commission that the verification of 50 per cent of VVPAT slips would delay the declaration of election results by "5.2 days". The leaders it "is not a serious delay in any manner if it ensures integrity of electoral process".

"If delay of 5.2 days is to be balanced with the integrity of electoral process, the balance will certainly tilt towards the latter," they said in an affidavit submitted to the court. The Commission follows a system of counting of VVPAT slips in one polling booth per assembly constituency in Vidhan Sabha elections and in one polling booth in each assembly segment for Lok Sabha polls.

Replying to the EC affidavit, in which the poll panel has justified the use of the present system of random counting in one poll booth per assembly segment, the leaders said, "The present guideline issue by ECI makes VVPAT completely ineffective and merely ornamental in nature". "It defeats the entire purpose of introducing VVPAT and renders the judgement and directions passed by the court completely otiose," they claimed.
With regard to EC's claim of "insurmountable difficulties" of larger manpower and space for additional six days, they asserted that sensitising additional poll officials and finding larger counting halls are not an insurmountable difficultly by "any stretch of imagination".

 

