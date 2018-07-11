Headlines

In Pune, football enthusiasts go to police after pub denied them entry for wearing shorts and slippers

A group of football enthusiasts from Pune filed a complaint against a city-based pub claiming that they were not allowed enter the pub and watch the FIFA World Cup because they were wearing 'shorts and slippers'.

Anurag Bende

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 02:31 PM IST

A group of football enthusiasts from Pune filed a complaint against a city-based pub claiming that they were not allowed enter the pub and watch the FIFA World Cup because they were wearing ‘shorts and slippers’.

The alleged incident took place at Agent Jack's Bar located at the ICC tower at Senapati Bapat Road on Tuesday night. The group of six members, which included two doctors, had plans to visit the pub and watch the semi-final between France and Belgium. However, their plans could not be materialised as they were denied entry by the pub management due to the lack of ‘appropriate dress code’.

Aseem Tribhuvan, one of the group members said, "Since it was a semi-final of the football world cup, we chalked out a plan of watching the match together at a pub where we could eat and drink while watching the match."

“All of us reached the pub and when we were about to make entry, a staff member did not allow us entry stating that our appearance was not appropriate," he added.

According to the group members, when they asked the explanation for not allowing the entry inside, the staff present at the entrance told them that some of the group members were in shorts and they were wearing slippers. "The staffer told us that they have the policy of not allowing people in shorts and slippers to enter the pub. When insisted the staffer to call someone senior in the management," Tribhuvan said.

On the insistence of the group members, the staff of the pub called the senior person from the management but even he reiterated the policy and did not allow them to enter the pub.

Feeling discriminated, the group approached the Chatuhshrungi police station and gave complaint application against the pub management. "The management showed us their rules and told us that we were not inappropriate attire to allow us the entry which is totally unconstitutional. Nobody can discriminate on the basis of someone's attire. Therefore, we approached the police and filed a complaint," Tribhuvan said.

The police officials from Chatuhshrungi police stated they have summonsed the hotel management to the police station to take down their statement and based on that further necessary action will be taken.

When contacted Rajveer, the pub manager said, "We have clearly laid down our rules and they are at the display. It is not about discrimination but about following the rules set by the management."

