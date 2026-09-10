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Food Warning Labels: Centre open to stricter red warnings as Supreme Court seeks clarity

The Centre told the Supreme Court it is open to stricter red warning labels on packaged foods amid a plea seeking stronger front-of-pack warnings for sugar, salt and fat.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 07:49 PM IST

Food Warning Labels: Centre open to stricter red warnings as Supreme Court seeks clarity
Food Warning Labels: Centre open to stricter red warnings as Supreme Court seeks clarity
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In a petition concerning front-of-package warning labels on packaged foods, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it's open to introducing tougher red warning labels on food packaging.

Centre open to stricter red warnings on food packs

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had proposed a two-phase labelling system with red-coloured hexagonal warnings for products exceeding prescribed limits in at least two of three categories — added sugar, salt and saturated fat.

Questioning the two-phase approach, Justice J.B. Pardiwala asked whether the warning should apply only when a product exceeds limits for both sugar and salt. Additional Solicitor General Brijender Chahar, appearing for the FSSAI, said the authority could consider implementing the proposed phases “in one go” after the court's observations. 

Meanwhile, the apex court said it was particularly concerned about public health and the health of growing children, calling the issue a matter of national interest. The court said it would issue a written order before Friday.

What is the case about?

The 3S and Our Health Society v. Union of India case stems from a petition by health group 3S and Our Health, which has argued that the FSSAI's two-nutrient approach could allow many unhealthy products to escape warning labels. The food industry argued that labels should be based on per-serving quantities rather than nutrient levels per 100 grams. Its lawyer cited pickle as an example, saying consumers typically do not consume 100 grams in one sitting. While the US has proposed a per-serving approach, several other countries use the 100-gram benchmark. Meanwhile, rising obesity and consumption of foods high in sugar, salt and fat have intensified calls for stricter food labelling.

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