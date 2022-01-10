Food delivery person dies after drunk cop's car hits him in Delhi

Headlines

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi’s Red Fort look decoded; all about vibrant yellow Rajasthani turban

Watch: Pakistani Seema Haider wears ‘Jai Mata Di’ headband, chants ‘Pakistan murdabad’ in new viral video

Rajkummar Rao says Guns & Gulaabs was 'no-brainer' for him: 'When Raj & DK gave me the script...'

Himachal Pradesh rains: Death toll crosses 50 after cloudburst, flash floods; 15 killed in Shimla landslides

Meet IAS officer Artika Shukla, Tina Dabi's friend who quit her MD course, cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi’s Red Fort look decoded; all about vibrant yellow Rajasthani turban

Rajkummar Rao says Guns & Gulaabs was 'no-brainer' for him: 'When Raj & DK gave me the script...'

Meet IAS officer Artika Shukla, Tina Dabi's friend who quit her MD course, cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR...

7 richest business families of India, their net worth

Independence Day 2023: 7 Bollywood blockbusters released on August 15

Health benefits of Makhana (Fox Nuts)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Creates History, Becomes First Wild Card To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

Rajkummar Rao says Guns & Gulaabs was 'no-brainer' for him: 'When Raj & DK gave me the script...'

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

HomeIndia

India

Food delivery person dies after drunk cop's car hits him in Delhi

A delivery person died after a drunk police constable's car allegedly hit his bike in Delhi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 10, 2022, 08:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A delivery person died after a drunk police constable's car allegedly hit his bike. It is believed that the victim was the lone bread earner of his family and his father died of COVID-19.

A Delhi Police official statement said, “A Zomato delivery executive died after a police constable, who was driving a car allegedly under alcohol influence hit his bike in Budh Vihar, Rohini on Saturday. The victim was the lone bread earner of his family. His father died of COVID. The constable has been arrested.”

Giving details about the incident, the Delhi Police said, “A bike-borne youth died in a road accident in front of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Budh Vihar, Rohini area of Delhi. The youth was identified as Salil Tripathi, who used to work as a delivery boy in Zomato.”

“On the night of January 8 in Budh Vihar area, a car hit a DTC bus and a bike rider. This car was being driven by Delhi Police constable Mahendra whose posting was in Rohini North police station. Prima facie, it looks like Mahendra was very drunk at the time when he carried out this accident. The eyewitnesses present on the spot had made a video of the constable at the time of the accident, in which he is seen very drunk. The people present there handed him over to the police.”

“Taking action in this matter, the police registered a case and Mahendra has been arrested. Delivery boy Salil Tripathi was the only earning person in his house and his father also died in the second wave of COVID-19,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohini Pranav Tayal said. Further probe in the matter is underway.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Trying to persuade me': Sharad Pawar says NCP will not go with BJP

'Face life with self-confidence': CM MK Stalin after NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

'Needs to be stopped immediately': Rahul Gandhi on Manipur violence

Meet IIT-IIM alumnus who leads Rs 80,077 crore company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE