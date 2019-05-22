Following MLA's death, high security in Arunachal Pradesh for counting of votes for Assembly, LS polls

The Arunachal Pradesh administration is all geared up for the counting of votes for the elections held to elect members of the state Assembly and the two Lok Sabha MPs last month.

The security in the state has been heightened after a sitting MLA and NPP assembly poll candidate Tirong Aboh and ten others, including his son and two security personnel, were gunned down by suspected NSCN militants in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Aboh, who represented Khonsa West constituency, was seeking re-election from the seat.

66 per cent of the voters in Arunachal Pradesh exercised their franchise on April 11 to elect members of the state Assembly and the two Lok Sabha MPs, in the first phase of the general elections.

Arunachal Pradesh has a total of 7,94,162 voters, including 4,01,601 women. Elections to the state Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats were held simultaneously.

Following complaints of electoral malpractices, repolling was held in two booths in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The repolling was held in one booth in Koloriang constituency of Kurung Kumey district and one booth in Tali seat of Kra Daadi district.

The decision of repolling was taken following recommendation of a team of the poll panel, who met representatives of different political parties on May 14.

The polling stations are 28-Nampe in Koloriang constituency and 6-Gimba in Tali constituency.

Repolling has already been held in 18 booths in Arunachal Pradesh on April 20 and 27, including this two polling stations. However, several allegations of electoral malpractices were raised in the repolling as well.

Following the complaints, the Election Commission had deputed a four-member team who met the candidates of violence-hit Tali and Palin assembly constituencies in Kra Daadi district and Koloriang assembly constituency in Kurung Kumey district.

Tali, Palin and Koloriang assembly constituencies witnessed sporadic violence, including assault of polling officials, snapping of bridges and planting of explosives at a helipad during the repolling held on April 20 and 27.

A supporter of the NPP in Koloriang was also shot dead on April 26.

A total of 45 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) comprising ITBP, CRPF, IRBn and SSB along with over seven thousand state civil police personnel were deployed to conduct voting.

The ruling BJP had already opened its account in the assembly polls by winning three seats unopposed.

The winners are Kento Jini from Along East constituency in West Siang district, Taba Tedir from Yachuli seat in Lower Subansiri district and Phurpa Tsering from Dirang seat in West Kameng district.

The BJP has fielded candidates in all the remaining 57 assembly seats while Congress is contesting in 46 seats, the NPP in 30 seats, JD(U) in 15 constituencies, JD(S) in 12 and PPA nine.

