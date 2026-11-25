Meta's policy team has told a Congress delegation that the company follows Indian laws and maintains transparent policies.

The discussion was the first since Congress accused the social media company of restricting posts and accounts associated with the party and the Indian Youth Congress (IYC). (Image credit:Twitter)

Meta's policy team has told Congress representatives that the company complies with Indian laws and follows transparent policies, sources said after a meeting between the two sides.

The discussion was the first since Congress accused the social media company of restricting posts and accounts associated with the party and the Indian Youth Congress (IYC). During the meeting, the Congress delegation presented material that it claimed showed Meta was limiting the reach of posts mentioning Rahul Gandhi, according to sources.

The talks came after Youth Congress workers staged protests outside Meta offices in Hyderabad, Gurugram and Mumbai, demanding the restoration of accounts belonging to party leaders.

Youth Congress protests at Meta's offices

The protests began in Hyderabad on November 20, when Telangana Youth Congress president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy alleged that Instagram had suspended or restricted the accounts of IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma.

The Telangana Youth Congress said its workers entered Meta's Gachibowli office and demanded that the affected accounts be restored. Police detained Reddy and several other protesters and took them to a police station.

The following day, the IYC issued a warning on X, saying it would “storm your offices across the country and stage protests” if Meta did not restore the accounts.

Further demonstrations were held on November 22.

IYC seeks details of accounts restricted under government orders

On November 21, the Youth Congress gave Meta seven days to publicly explain the alleged restrictions. It warned that protests would continue and said it could approach the courts if the company failed to respond.

The organisation also sought details of how many Indian accounts Meta had restricted following government orders over the previous six months and how many of them remained blocked.

It demanded an explanation for what it described as automated restrictions on posts mentioning Rahul Gandhi or criticising the Narendra Modi government.

The IYC also called on Meta to remove restrictions that it considers illegal on the accounts and posts of opposition leaders, journalists and content creators.

Hoardings in Bengaluru target Zuckerberg and Meta

The campaign against Meta has also taken a visual form in Bengaluru, where the Youth Congress put up hoardings accusing the company of favouring the BJP and failing to control fake news and hate speech.

One such hoarding near Sadahalli Gate on the airport road shows Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg dressed in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attire.

It carries the slogan “Meta, BJP Ka Beta” (Meta, BJP’s son).

Government tightens rules for social media platforms

The dispute comes amid increased government oversight of social media companies in India.In February, the Centre reduced the time available to platforms to remove unlawful content after receiving a government notification. The deadline was brought down from 36 hours to three hours.

Meta's disclosures show that the company restricted more than 5.4 million posts or accounts in India under local laws during the first half of 2026. This compares with around 70,000 restrictions across the whole of 2025.

The meeting between Congress and Meta comes as the party seeks answers over the alleged restrictions, while the company has maintained that it operates in accordance with Indian law.