Follow these simple steps to replace/update old photo with new on Aadhaar card

If you feel your Aadhaar card has a very old picture of yours or you are not happy with the look in it then here's your chance to change your old photo with a new one. Aadhaar card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and is one of the most important and widely used identity card in India.

The Aadhaar card consists of the individual's name, gender, date of birth, photograph and address. The UIDAI website allows the cardholders to change their name, phone number, and address on the Aadhaar Card. They can visit their nearby Aadhaar enrolment centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra to change the related information on their card.

Similarly, UIDAI also gives the option for changing and updating your photograph on the Aaadhaar card. For this, you need to visit the Aadhaar Enrolment centre/Aadhaar Sewa Kendra or can do it online through the UIDAI website. So here we tell you how to get your old photo changed on Aadhaar card with a new one.

How to change your photo on Aadhaar card?

First, visit the UIDAI's official website - uidai.gov.in/.

Download the Aadhaar Enrolment Form from the portal.

Enter the required details on the form, only fill the relevant sections required for photo change.

You can submit the form at a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment centre.

The executive will confirm your details via biometric verification.

The executive will take your new photo at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre/ Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

You'll have to pay a fee of Rs 25+GST for the photo change service.

You'll also get an acknowledgment slip with the update request number (URN).

Use the URN to check the status on UIDAI's official website.