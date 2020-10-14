Follow COVID-safety norms, else pay hefty fines on festival special trains

With several special trains announced by the Indian Railways ahead of the festive season, the Railway Protection Force has issued guidelines for travellers which includes several dos and don'ts. Adhering to these guidelines is mandatory and will invite a hefty fine or imprisonment if not followed.

The general public is counselled to desist from the following acts or omission while being in railway stations, trains or other railway area:

1) Not wearing a mask or wearing a mask improperly.

2) Not maintaining social distancing.

3) Coming to railway area or station or boarding a train after having declared Covid Positive.

4) Coming to railway area or station or boarding a train after giving samples for testing of corona virus and awaiting result.

5) Boarding a train after having been denied to undertake travel by the health check up team at the railway station.

6) Spitting or wilful ejection of body fluid/waste in public area.

7) Activities which may create unclean or unhygienic conditions or affect public health and safety in railway stations and trains.

8) Not adhering to any of the guidelines issued by Railway administration for prevention of spread of corona virus.

9) Any other act or omission likely to aid in spread of corona virus.

The Railways on Tuesday announced that it will operate 392 Festival Special trains between October 20 and November 30 to cater to the demand in view of the upcoming festive season.

These festival special trains will be mostly equipped with third AC coaches and the fares applicable will be those of special trains, said Indian Railways. The timing of these trains will be as per regular trains.

The Railway ministry in a statement said that the decision was taken as the national carrier is anticipating a passenger rush during the upcoming festive season.

The special trains will be run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow among others to cater to the growing demand in the ensuing holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt puja, it said.

Zonal Railways will notify their schedule well in advance.