Fodder Scam Case: Lalu Yadav gets major relief as SC refuses to cancel his bail, tells HC to dispose case soon

The Supreme Court noted that it did not want to interfere with the High Court’s order, especially since the CBI’s appeal has been pending since 2018 — nearly seven years. It also rejected the agency’s request to revoke Yadav’s bail.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav got significant relief from the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the Deoghar fodder scam case, as the court declined to cancel his bail.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale refused to stay the Jharkhand High Court’s bail order and also dismissed the CBI’s plea. The court instead asked the High Court to fast-track the hearing of Yadav’s appeal against the trial court’s verdict.

What Supreme Court said?

The Supreme Court noted that it did not want to interfere with the High Court’s order, especially since the CBI’s appeal has been pending since 2018 — nearly seven years. It also rejected the agency’s request to revoke Yadav’s bail.

Appearing for the CBI, ASG SV Raju argued that Lalu’s bail application had been rejected twice earlier. He said the High Court granted bail on the ground that Yadav had served 50% of his sentence, which was factually wrong, and failed to note that the sentences were not meant to run concurrently.

Representing Lalu Yadav, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that Section 427 of the CrPC, which covers whether sentences run concurrently or consecutively, applies only at the time of final judgment and not during an interim suspension of sentence.

SC prefers fast-tracking Lalu's appeal over bail review

The Supreme Court bench then signaled it would rather fast-track the appeals than reopen the bail decision. “We need to expedite the trial. Would you be agreeable if we expedite the appeal? We may not disturb the order under challenge,” it said.

The latest order matches the bench’s stand from February, when it hinted it did not want to revoke Yadav’s bail and would prioritise the final disposal of the appeals.