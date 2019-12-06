Fodder scam case: Jharkhand High Court to hear Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea on Friday

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday will be hearing the bail application filed by former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the fodder scam case.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of funds from the treasury in Dumka, now in Jharkhand, in the early 1990s. He was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment in connection with the fodder scam case last year.

The application filed by Prasad pleaded the court to give bail to him considering his poor health.

Yadav is currently serving a prison sentence after being convicted in multi-crore fodder scam cases. The fodder scam cases are related to fraudulent withdrawal of funds by the animal husbandry department when Prasad was the chief minister of undivided Bihar in the 1990s.

Earlier on December 3, Lalu Prasad Yadav was re-elected unopposed as the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the 11th consecutive time on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Lalu's sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav had filed the nomination on behalf of their father. With no one contesting his position, Yadav was elected as the president of the party unopposed.

Significantly, the tenure of the party president is for three years. But in view of the next year's assembly elections, the party has already elected the national president a year earlier, so that the party can fight elections firmly under the leadership of Lalu Prasad.