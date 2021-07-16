Focus on 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate': PM Modi's advice to states to stop third wave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday advised Chief Ministers of states with a high COVID-19 positivity rate to take proactive measures to stop the possibility of a third wave. These six states have contributed 80% of new cases and 84% of deaths in the past week, he said.

Interacting with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala, the Prime Minister asked them to focus on the 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate' approach.

"To stop the third wave of COVID-19 is absolutely necessary. We have a strategy in place - 'test, track, treat and teeka (vaccinate)'. You are all familiar with this approach and are well-versed in it. This must be a priority," Prime Minister Modi said today.

PM Modi also added that increased RT-PCR testing is important to identify and help control the spread of the virus. In his address, Prime Minister also highlighted the need to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen which was a primary cause of death during the second wave.

PM Modi also referred to the Rs 23,000 crores COVID-19 fund recently announced by the centre and said, "I urge all states to use this fund to fill gaps in healthcare infrastructure."

Prime Minister also stressed the need to ensure the public follows COVID-appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing face masks and maintaining social distance. During the meeting, the Prime Minister acknowledged that many businesses have borne losses, especially in the tourism industry.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister had met with the eight chief ministers of the northeastern states.