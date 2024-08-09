FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

With Appeal to India for Regional Solidarity: Yunus, a banker to the poor now turns into a statesman

Paris Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: How villagers in Pakistan collected money to send javelin player to Olympics

This actor was mocked by stars on Koffee With Karan, producer didn't want to see him succeed, he later gave...

Savita Bhabhi actress Rozlyn Khan shares side effects breast cancer treatment: 'We live in fear of...'

'To ensure speedy...': Delhi LG directs officials to send challans for traffic violations on WhatsApp

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
With Appeal to India for Regional Solidarity: Yunus, a banker to the poor now turns into a statesman

With Appeal to India for Regional Solidarity: Yunus, a banker to the poor now turns into a statesman

Paris Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: How villagers in Pakistan collected money to send javelin player to Olympics

Paris Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: How villagers in Pakistan collected money to send javelin player to Olympics

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

7 superfoods to fight vitamin A deficiency

7 superfoods to fight vitamin A deficiency

Countries that share Independence day with India on August 15

Countries that share Independence day with India on August 15

5 iconic Indian monuments built by women

5 iconic Indian monuments built by women

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Savita Bhabhi actress Rozlyn Khan shares side effects breast cancer treatment: 'We live in fear of...'

Savita Bhabhi actress Rozlyn Khan shares side effects breast cancer treatment: 'We live in fear of...'

This actor was mocked by stars on Koffee With Karan, producer didn't want to see him succeed, he later gave...

This actor was mocked by stars on Koffee With Karan, producer didn't want to see him succeed, he later gave...

HomeIndia

India

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

Another proposed change relates to redefining 'substantial interest' for directorships, which could increase to Rs 2 crore instead of the current limit of Rs 5 lakh, which was fixed almost six decades ago.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 01:39 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to give customers an option to increase the number of nominees per bank account to four, from the existing one, among others.

Another proposed change relates to redefining 'substantial interest' for directorships, which could increase to Rs 2 crore instead of the current limit of Rs 5 lakh, which was fixed almost six decades ago. Congress member Manish Tewari opposed the introduction of the Bill saying the power to legislate with regard to cooperative societies vests with state governments.

Sitharaman said the Banking Regulation Act and the cooperative banks do have a relationship and hence any amendment has to be taken through this route.

"There is no attempt to undermine the cooperatives, particularly cooperatives dealing with everything other than banks. Banks, and cooperatives with a licence for banking will have to have a rule and therefore we have shown this," Sitharaman said while introducing the Bill. The Bill also seeks to give greater freedom to banks in deciding the remuneration to be paid to statutory auditors.

It also seeks to redefine the reporting dates for banks for regulatory compliance to the 15th and last day of every month instead of the second and fourth Fridays.

The Bill, which was approved by the Union Cabinet last week, proposes to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980.

The announcement about amendments to the Banking Regulation Act was made by the Finance Minister in her 2023-24 Budget speech.

"To improve bank governance and enhance investors' protection, certain amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, the Banking Companies Act, and the Reserve Bank of India Act are proposed," she had said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Revealed: Salary and perks of BCCI President, Secretary & others, here's how much they earn per day

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries cuts 11% of its workforce, total number of employees to lose job will be....

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries cuts 11% of its workforce, total number of employees to lose job will be....

Meet man, an Indian, who got fired from Microsoft without explanation, calls it a 'blessing in disguise' after...

Meet man, an Indian, who got fired from Microsoft without explanation, calls it a 'blessing in disguise' after...

'To ensure speedy...': Delhi LG directs officials to send challans for traffic violations on WhatsApp

'To ensure speedy...': Delhi LG directs officials to send challans for traffic violations on WhatsApp

Bra or no Bra?: Israeli women stuck in dilemma amid threats of Iranian attack, here's why

Bra or no Bra?: Israeli women stuck in dilemma amid threats of Iranian attack, here's why

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement