FM Nirmala Sitharaman, other BJP leaders get relief as Karnataka HC halts extortion case probe

The Karnataka High Court has temporarily halted the electoral bond extortion case investigation involving Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP leaders.

The court explained that, according to Section 384 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to extortion, certain crucial elements must be present for the charge to hold. These include a direct threat made to the victim and a formal complaint from the person affected.

In this particular case, the court noted that no direct threat was made against the complainant, and the magistrate’s order did not address the specific requirements needed for extortion to be proven. Due to this, the High Court has decided to pause the investigation until the next hearing, which is set for October 22.

