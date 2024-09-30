FM Nirmala Sitharaman, other BJP leaders get relief as Karnataka HC halts extortion case probe

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Aamir Khan changed the climax of this film with a story he had written himself, it became blockbuster, was India's...

Keep your demat account safe from fraud with these 6 tips

Understanding The New Health Insurance Regulations In India: What Policyholders Need To Know

Meet man who started Rs 7,500 crore company after sending drunk text to boss, now charged for black market sale of...

Samuel Johnson’s Vision for AI in Job Readiness: Empowering Job Seekers with Data-Driven Feedback, Skill Develop. Tools

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aamir Khan changed the climax of this film with a story he had written himself, it became blockbuster, was India's...

Aamir Khan changed the climax of this film with a story he had written himself, it became blockbuster, was India's...

Keep your demat account safe from fraud with these 6 tips

Keep your demat account safe from fraud with these 6 tips

Understanding The New Health Insurance Regulations In India: What Policyholders Need To Know

Understanding The New Health Insurance Regulations In India: What Policyholders Need To Know

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Ananya Panday will do an item number only on this condition

Ananya Panday will do an item number only on this condition

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फ��िर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Aamir Khan changed the climax of this film with a story he had written himself, it became blockbuster, was India's...

Aamir Khan changed the climax of this film with a story he had written himself, it became blockbuster, was India's...

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

HomeIndia

India

FM Nirmala Sitharaman, other BJP leaders get relief as Karnataka HC halts extortion case probe

The Karnataka High Court has temporarily halted the electoral bond extortion case investigation involving Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP leaders.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 06:42 PM IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman, other BJP leaders get relief as Karnataka HC halts extortion case probe
Karnataka HC stays investigation in electoral bond extortion case involving Nirmala Sitharaman
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Karnataka High Court has issued an interim stay on the investigation into the electoral bond extortion case, offering relief to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other BJP leaders involved.

The court explained that, according to Section 384 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to extortion, certain crucial elements must be present for the charge to hold. These include a direct threat made to the victim and a formal complaint from the person affected.

In this particular case, the court noted that no direct threat was made against the complainant, and the magistrate’s order did not address the specific requirements needed for extortion to be proven. Due to this, the High Court has decided to pause the investigation until the next hearing, which is set for October 22.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This politician makes BIG claim, says Virat Kohli played under his captaincy, Indian team players are his batchmates

This politician makes BIG claim, says Virat Kohli played under his captaincy, Indian team players are his batchmates

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as his company secures Centre's approval for...

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as his company secures Centre's approval for...

Tamil Nadu cabinet rejig: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji back as minister

Tamil Nadu cabinet rejig: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji back as minister

Heart Day Special: Best dry fruits, nuts for cardiovascular wellness

Heart Day Special: Best dry fruits, nuts for cardiovascular wellness

This expressway to get 'free flow' toll system: What is it, how will it provide relief to Delhi-NCR commuters?

This expressway to get 'free flow' toll system: What is it, how will it provide relief to Delhi-NCR commuters?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement