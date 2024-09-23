FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies her remark on EY employee's death case, says 'Not victim...'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified her remarks about the death of EY employee Anna Sebastian.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently clarified her comments regarding the tragic death of Anna Sebastian, a 26-year-old employee of Ernst & Young (EY). Sitharaman had previously suggested that educational institutions should include stress management in their curricula to help students cope with challenging situations. During her remarks, she referenced a female Chartered Accountant who had difficulty managing work pressure, which many interpreted as a comment on Sebastian's situation.

Sebastian's death, which occurred in July, has sparked significant debate about workplace stress and toxic work environments. She reportedly suffered a heart attack due to the overwhelming demands of her job, leaving her with little time to eat or sleep properly. After her passing, her family spoke out about the extreme workload and stressful conditions she faced, bringing attention to the issue of mental health in high-pressure jobs.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized Sitharaman's comments, arguing that rather than focusing on the individual’s inner strength, the discussion should center on the unhealthy work culture that contributed to Sebastian's death. In a tweet, she emphasized that it was the toxic environment and long hours that led to such a tragic outcome, urging Sitharaman to show more sensitivity.

In response to the backlash, Sitharaman stated that her intention was not to shame the victim. She explained that her comments were meant to highlight the pressures faced by students after completing rigorous exams like the Chartered Accountancy (CA) and the importance of institutional support. She pointed out that no names were mentioned in her remarks and reiterated the need for families and institutions to foster resilience in young professionals.

The conversation around Anna Sebastian’s death continues to resonate, emphasizing the urgent need to address workplace mental health and the conditions that can lead to such devastating consequences.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

