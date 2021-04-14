Flying to Delhi from Maharashtra? Read these travel guidelines first

If you are travelling from Maharashtra to Delhi, this news is for you. To take a flight to the capital, it is now mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR report which is not older than 72 hours before departure.

The latest rule was announced by Budget carrier IndiGo and Spicejet, who took to microblogging website Twitter to inform the passengers.

"Attention travellers from Maharashtra to Delhi

-A negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours before departure) is now mandatory.

- 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving without a negative report," read the tweet from IndiGo.

"Important update for passengers travelling from Maharashtra to Delhi," said the tweet from Spicejet's official handle.

#TravelUpdate: Important update for passengers travelling from Maharashtra to Delhi. pic.twitter.com/HiG5Syj7aQ — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 13, 2021

Flyers will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine if they fail to carry a negative report.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a series of strict restrictions in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 from Wednesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Thackeray, who addressed the people of the state, said the government was imposing "strict restrictions" which will come into effect from 8 pm, Wednesday.

Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from April 14. I will not term this as lockdown," he said.

Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted. Subsequently, Mumbai's BMC and other district administrations released their SOPs to contain the virus spread.

Public transport, including buses and local trains, will not be suspended, Thackeray said on Tuesday as he announced restrictions.