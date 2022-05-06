Flying in from Canada? Read this advisory before you start

File photo

Canada issues a travel advisory on the “heatwave is currently affecting India causing wildfires and electrical outages,” urging its citizens to follow the recommendations of local health authorities.

“A heatwave is affecting India. The heatwave has caused wildfires, power outages and damaged harvests. Wildfires may also affect transportation, leading to train service suspension and highway closures,” says the Canadian advisory.

The advisory urged its citizens in India to “stay hydrated; avoid outdoor activities, especially in areas affected by smoke from wildfires; be prepared to change travel plans on short notice, including cutting short or cancelling your trip; follow the instructions of regional health authorities and civil protection authorities and dial 102 in case of a medical emergency.”

In a recent update, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a new spell of heatwave will pick up again in North West and Central India from May 7 and May 8. Earlier, there was partial relief from the scorching heat due to rain and hailstorm in Delhi. Meteorological Department officials said that there is no possibility of a heatwave in Delhi till Sunday and there is a possibility of rain again on Monday.

According to the latest reports, heatwave conditions are likely to start over north-central Maharashtra on May 5, Rajasthan on May 7-May 9, south Haryana and Delhi, on south-west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on May 8-May 9.