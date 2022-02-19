‘Flying from Delhi airport will be different now’: DIAL gets modernised T1 terminal – Check details

Domestic passengers flying into Delhi will soon experience a modernised version of terminal T1. The terminal is currently under construction and will be opened soon.

The new terminal has been constructed by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) as part of the Delhi International Airport's Phase 3A expansion project.

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi International Airport is undergoing a huge development and modernisation plan.

Speaking of the upcoming changes, Dy. Managing Director of GMR Group - Prabhakara Rao said, "DIAL has successfully completed expansion work on the arrival terminal at T1 and is ready for operations. This new arrival terminal is another step towards enhancing the infrastructure and passenger experience at Delhi Airport”.

"The current domestic arrival operations will now move to the newly constructed arrival terminal, which would enable DIAL to take up the demolition of the existing arrival terminal, T1C. The building was the need of the hour. It will help in enhancing the airport’s operational efficiency”, he added.

The new terminal will spread across an area of 8,000 square meters with four new baggage reclaim carousels.

Giving further details about the new terminal Prabhakara Rao said, “On the city side, the pickup lanes outside the Arrival terminal have been realigned and expanded to three (3) additional lanes, taking the total number of lanes to 11. This will ease traffic congestion and significantly improve passenger experience and convenience during pickup. Other developments inc lude a contemporary meet and greet zone, plush forecourt area, including landscaping and kiosks for food and beverage (F&B), retail and expanded parking area for cars, etc.”

Along with integrated arrival and departure terminals, the new T1 will have retail and F&B node building, and 22 contact stands.