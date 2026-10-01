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Flydubai Horror: What weapon did co-pilot use to attack Smit Machchhar and crash plane like 9/11 attack?

Co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar inside Flydubai FZ1073 cockpit, with reports debating whether a knife or the aircraft's crash axe was used.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 03:28 PM IST

Flydubai Horror: What weapon did co-pilot use to attack Smit Machchhar and crash plane like 9/11 attack?
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The weapon used against Indian Captain Smit Machchhar during the Flydubai FZ1073 cockpit attack at 30,000 feet is under investigation. While first reports mentioned a knife, sources now say the Omani co-pilot may have used the aircraft's own emergency crash axe kept inside the cockpit.

Knife or crash axe inside cockpit

According to Times Now, the co-pilot may have attacked Machchhar with an emergency crash axe, a claim also mentioned by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. An emergency tool in the cockpit, the crash axe, is standard safety equipment on commercial aircraft, not a smuggled weapon. Its presence highlights a vulnerability: this emergency tool could potentially be misused in an attack from the flight deck.

How Captain Machchhar saved the flight

On September 30, a violent altercation broke out in the cockpit of Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 dropped sharply from over 30,000 feet and transmitted emergency signals. Israeli fighter jets were reportedly scrambled. Despite terrible injuries and bleeding, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door. This allowed passengers and crew to enter and subdue the intruder.

Also read: PM Modi speaks to Smit Machchar's wife, parents; knows about family of pilot who averted second 9/11 attack

Videos afterwards showed two injured men on the flight deck, with passengers restraining the co-pilot. The aircraft was later successfully landed at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia by two Flydubai pilots who were not on duty. Machchhar was brought to the hospital, had surgery, and is currently stable in the intensive care unit. Every passenger made it out alive.

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