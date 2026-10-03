Flydubai co-pilot's posts under scanner after Al Qaeda-linked images, videos surface, radicalisation suspected

The co-pilot, identified by Al Arabiya as Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked Indian captain Smit Machchhar on board flight FZ1073 earlier this week in an apparent bid to seize control of the aircraft and crash it.

With a photo of al-Qaeda terrorists on his social media, alleged visits to radical websites, deeply religious views and a controversial tenure at Oman Air, disturbing details emerging about the Omani co-pilot have raised serious questions about how he ended up in the cockpit of the Israel-bound flydubai flight.

Who is Flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami?

The co-pilot, identified by Al Arabiya as Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked Indian captain Smit Machchhar on board flight FZ1073 earlier this week in an apparent bid to seize control of the aircraft and crash it.

Very few details have come out about the co-pilot, who is currently in UAE custody, since the September 30 incident. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier said he "underwent Islamic radical indoctrination" without sharing any details. He has now been identified as al-Hammami, born to an Omani father and a Syrian mother.

However, al-Hammami spent most of his life in the UAE, according to reports in CBS News and CNN. The Omani government has not officially confirmed his nationality.

Al-Hamami held dual citizenship

Reports indicated it was possible that al-Hamami held dual citizenship. If it is true, it will help explain how he was permitted to serve as a pilot on a flight to Israel.

Oman does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. Under the Abraham Accords, which normalised Israel-UAE ties in 2020, pilots from countries that do not have diplomatic ties with Israel are barred from flying to Tel Aviv.

Prior to joining flydubai about eight months ago, al-Hammami had worked with state-owned Oman Air and Royal Air Maroc, Morocco's national airline.

During his tenure at Oman Air, he came under the scanner for his extremist views and was found visiting radical websites.Amid concerns over his activities, Oman Air took him off flying duties and gave him a desk job. Unwilling to continue in an office role, he eventually quit Oman Air around 2025.

Among the most striking revelations is al-Hamami's alleged social media activity.

Flydubai co-pilot's LinkedIn shows 2 posts on day of attack

According to CNN, his LinkedIn profile - which has now been removed - contained only two posts. Notably, both were published on Wednesday, the day of the horrific incident, and may have been scheduled in advance.

The first post included a series of clips. One showed a Boeing 737 Max cockpit. Another, apparently shot at Dubai International Airport, showed an El Al aircraft.

Another clip filmed inside a cockpit displays flight number OMA624 and the date October 11, 2023, corresponding to his stint at Oman Air.

The video ends with a photo of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the al-Qaida terrorist who, along with Osama Bin Laden, plotted the 9/11 attacks in the US. Al-Zawahiri headed the terror group after Laden's death and was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan in 2022.

The video also included a photo of Humam Khalil Abu-Mulal al-Balawi, the notorious al-Qaida leader responsible for a 2009 suicide bombing that killed nine people, including seven CIA officials from the US.

The second video on his LinkedIn profile shows an AI-generated image of Islam's three holiest sites - Mecca, Medina and Jerusalem.