Flt Lt Mohana Singh first woman to pilot fighter Hawk jet

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India's home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

'Why PM Modi is...': Rahul Gandhi seeks JPC probe into allegations against Adani group

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked UPSC Civil Services without coaching, got AIR...

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

"Child is playfully frolicking": Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

Flt Lt Mohana Singh first woman to pilot fighter Hawk jet

Eve Power: Her training involved flying both Air to Air combat and Air to Ground missions

article-main
dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 05:30 AM IST

Flight lieutenant Mohana Singh, one of India’s first female fighter pilots, scripted history on Friday as the first ever woman pilot to become fully operational on Hawk advanced jet aircraft. She landed after a grueling ‘4 Aircraft combat sortie’ at Air Force station, Kalaikunda, West Bengal, which was the last syllabus sortie, of being fully operational on Hawk Jets.

Her training involved flying both Air to Air combat and Air to Ground missions. She has undertaken many practice missions which involved firing of rockets, guns and dropping high caliber bombs and also participated in various Air Force Level flying exercises.

“Flt Lt Mohana Singh, became the first woman fighter pilot to become fully operational by day on Hawk advanced jet aircraft as she landed after a gruelling 4 Aircraft combat sortie at Air Force station, Kalaikunda , West Bengal, which was the last syllabus sortie, of being fully operational on the Hawk Jets,” the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement.

She has a total of over 500 hours of incident-free flying of which 380 hours are on the Hawk MK 132 jet. 

Flight lieutenant Mohana Singh belongs to the first batch of women fighter pilots of the IAF alongside Flight lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi and Flt Lt Bhawana Kanth. 

Just a week back, Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth became fully operational by day on MiG-21 Bison.

The female fighter pilot achieved the feat after rigorous training involving both Air to Air combat and Air to Ground missions.

Early Birds To Join Fighter Stream

In June 2016, Singh along with two other girls Bhawna Kanth and Avani Chaturvedi, joined the fighter stream. 
Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth just became fully operational by day on MiG-21 Bison recently.

With input from Agencies

