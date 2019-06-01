Flt Lt Mohana Singh first woman to pilot fighter Hawk jet

Eve Power: Her training involved flying both Air to Air combat and Air to Ground missions

Flight lieutenant Mohana Singh, one of India’s first female fighter pilots, scripted history on Friday as the first ever woman pilot to become fully operational on Hawk advanced jet aircraft. She landed after a grueling ‘4 Aircraft combat sortie’ at Air Force station, Kalaikunda, West Bengal, which was the last syllabus sortie, of being fully operational on Hawk Jets.

Her training involved flying both Air to Air combat and Air to Ground missions. She has undertaken many practice missions which involved firing of rockets, guns and dropping high caliber bombs and also participated in various Air Force Level flying exercises.

“Flt Lt Mohana Singh, became the first woman fighter pilot to become fully operational by day on Hawk advanced jet aircraft as she landed after a gruelling 4 Aircraft combat sortie at Air Force station, Kalaikunda , West Bengal, which was the last syllabus sortie, of being fully operational on the Hawk Jets,” the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement.

She has a total of over 500 hours of incident-free flying of which 380 hours are on the Hawk MK 132 jet.

Flight lieutenant Mohana Singh belongs to the first batch of women fighter pilots of the IAF alongside Flight lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi and Flt Lt Bhawana Kanth.

Just a week back, Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth became fully operational by day on MiG-21 Bison.

Early Birds To Join Fighter Stream

In June 2016, Singh along with two other girls Bhawna Kanth and Avani Chaturvedi, joined the fighter stream.

Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth just became fully operational by day on MiG-21 Bison recently.

