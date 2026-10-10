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‘Flop show by anarchists’: BJP's Sambit Patra mocks CJP protest, says Jantar Mantar is 'not India’s story'

BJP leaders Sambit Patra and Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a sharp attack on the CJP protest, calling it a 'flop show', and also accusing LOP Rahul Gandhi of 'disrespecting' constitutional institutions.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 04:45 PM IST

‘Flop show by anarchists’: BJP's Sambit Patra mocks CJP protest, says Jantar Mantar is 'not India’s story'
BJP leaders slam CJP protest, target Rahul Gandhi. (Screengrabs from ANI, IANS video)
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press conference on Saturday, terming the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s Jantar Mantar protest a 'flop show'. He asserted that India is moving ahead under 'good governance' and alleged that some 'anarchist forces' had been attempting to create unrest Delhi over the past few days but had failed in their efforts.

''Jantar Mantar's story is not India's story. What is happening at Jantar Mantar, what you can see on TV and a few social media handles, is not India's story. India is calm and going ahead under good governance. We have been seeing that a few anarchist forces have been spreading anarchy in a corner of Delhi for the past few days. But today the anarchists have failed,'' Sambit Patra said.

Sambit Patra also alleged that there had been an attempt to hold Delhi captive and trigger violence. ''The flop show of anarchist elements has completely collapsed. There was an attempt to hold India, the national capital, captive, that there be arson here, that there be violence here. Today, 'loktantra' has triumphed over 'bheedtantra','' he added.

Later, senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad also held a presser and attacked the Congress party, particularly Rahul Gandhi over disrespecting constitutional institutions. ''I want to raise another important question. Should infiltrators who are not citizens of India be allowed to become voters? What are they fighting for, and what do they want? The party has repeatedly said that Rahul Gandhi does not respect constitutional institutions.''

Attacking those who say India wil run from the streets and not Parliament, he added, ''What has unfolded throughout the day today and over the preceding three days has made two things very clear. Indian democracy has crushed the attempts to promote anarchy. Another message has been conveyed that the country will be governed through Parliament, not the streets.'

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