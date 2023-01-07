'Floating Restaurant': Bihar’s first river cruise likely to start trips in Ganga by Makar Sankranti; details | Photo: File (Image for representation)

After more than five years, the MV Gangavihar, popularly known as the floating restaurant, will start operating once again this month, according to officials. The river cruise, which had been introduced by the Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) in 2009, had received positive feedback, but it was discontinued in 2016–17 after the ship experienced some technical difficulties due to safety concerns.

The ship was even used for a state cabinet meeting before it was grounded. In collaboration with IIT Kharagpur, the government chose Sandhya Samrat Construction and Service Private Limited to handle the repair work on this cruise. The repair work got underway in September.

This vessel is Bihar's largest floating restaurant, with 75 seats. When this ship restarts after arriving at NIT Ghat, according to official sources, Ganga tourism will likely experience a significant uptick. This ship is also available for rental for other events like weddings, ring ceremonies, and other events. The Bihar Tourism Department will make a decision soon regarding fees, charges, and booking information for all of these services.

Engineers from IIT Kharagpur assisted in the complete restoration of this floating restaurant. Three to four additional small ships are being transported from Kolkata for Ganga tourism in addition to this cruise, which in the upcoming year will allow tourists to cruise the Ganges waves. According to the general manager of BSTDC, "Engineers from IIT Kharagpur have been working on the vessel since September last year. It’s now fully functional. We will resume its operations by the festival of Makar Sankranti," Hindustan Times reported.

READ | Several IIT-Delhi, JNU professors lose lakhs in fake housing scheme for DDA flats