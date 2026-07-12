Flipkart issues statement as Bengaluru delivery agent arrested for sexually harassing woman inside her flat

The incident gained widespread attention after the woman shared her account on social media, alleging that the man entered her apartment despite her refusal.

Police in Bengaluru have arrested a Flipkart delivery agent after a woman accused him of forcefully entering her flat and exposing himself to her. The accused has been identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat, who was taken into custody by the Marathahalli police after the woman lodged a complaint. The incident gained widespread attention after the woman shared her account on social media, alleging that the man entered her apartment despite her refusal.

The woman said that she repeatedly refused the delivery agent's request and told him that she does not allow strangers inside her home. She also suggested him to seek help from her male neighbours next door if it was an emergency. But the delivery executive entered the house without her consent, the woman stated. The woman detailed the incident in an Instagram post, saying she felt violated and "completely unsafe" in her own home.

'Unsafe in my own home'

"When he came out of the washroom, he exposed his private parts to me. I felt shocked, violated, humiliated, and completely unsafe in my own home. A woman said, 'NO!' That should have been the end of the conversation. No one has the right to ignore her boundaries or force their way into her home," the woman said in her post. She further said that she recorded parts of the incident on her phone as evidence.

What did Flipkart say?

Police have registered a case under Sections 75, 79, and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to a report by the news agency PTI. Flipkart has also issued a statement addressing the incident, saying that it has immediately terminated the services of the delivery partner. "We are deeply disturbed by the incident and are extending our full support to the customer. Customer safety is non-negotiable. As soon as the matter came to our attention, we immediately terminated the engagement of the delivery partner involved. An FIR has been registered, and we are fully committed to co-operate with the investigating authorities," the company said. "All delivery partners undergo background verification and mandatory training before onboarding. While incidents of this nature are extremely rare, even a single such incident is unacceptable. We are reviewing the matter thoroughly to determine whether any additional measures can further strengthen our customer safety processes," Flipkart added.