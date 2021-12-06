Flipkart 'Big Bachat Dhamaal' sale: Last day to get iPhone 12 at massive discounts - Rates, other offers

Today is the last day for those who have been wanting to purchase the iPhone for a long time at low rates. Flipkart's 'Big Bachat Dhamaal' sale is offering crazy discounts on iPhones and other Apple products. But hurry! because the sale ends tonight.

The 64GB Apple iPhone 12 is available for Rs 55,999 which was earlier Rs 65,900 and the 128GB variant is available for Rs 61,999 which was earlier Rs 70,900. Customers have an option to choose between Red and Blue colours as other options are currently unavailable but might be restocked later.

Not only this, but customers can avail different offers by using cards from different banks. They can pick from a range of offers provided by Flipkart. They can choose to either exchange their current phone for Rs 16,050 or a 20% discount with an Amex Network Card from ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, or SBI. A 10% discount will be given to customers who use Canara Bank credit and debit cards or EMI payment options will be available.

There is also an option for users to get their iPhone 12 insured with a year of 'Servify Protect by Apple Care Services,' which covers accidental and liquid damage.

The iPhone comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display and 5G connectivity. It has a dual camera with two 12MP sensors capable of shooting 4K video. The iPhone 12 comes with the latest Apple powered A14 bionic chipset.