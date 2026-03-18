Flights to become more affordable? Government announces 60% of seats free of charge, know what's the catch

The Indian government mandates airlines to provide at least 60% of seats free of charge, ensure passengers booked under the same PNR are seated together, and enforce clear policies on luggage, pets, and passenger rights, enhancing transparency, convenience, and fair access for air travellers.

In a significant move to enhance air travel experiences for passengers, the Indian government has mandated new guidelines for airlines, ensuring better access and comfort for travellers. The Ministry of Civil Aviation released a series of directives that aim to improve transparency, passenger rights, and fair access to seats.

60 percent of Seats to Be Provided Free of Charge

In a major relief for air travellers, the government has instructed all airlines to guarantee that at least 60 percent of seats on every flight are available to passengers without any additional charge. This decision aims to make air travel more affordable and ensure fair access for everyone. Previously, airlines only offered a limited number of free seats, often only available during the booking process or at check-in.

This new mandate applies across all domestic and international flights, ensuring that a large proportion of seats are accessible without extra costs, benefiting a broader section of the travelling public.

Ensuring Passengers Are Seated Together

Another key directive from the government addresses the seating arrangements for passengers booking tickets under the same PNR (Passenger Name Record). Airlines will now be required to seat passengers together when they book under a single record, reducing instances where families or groups are separated. The new rule prioritises adjacent seating, ensuring that people travelling together can sit next to each other during their journey.

This move is expected to improve passenger comfort, especially for families and groups, who often face challenges in securing seats next to each other.

Updated Guidelines for Handling Luggage and Pets

The government has also issued fresh guidelines on the transport of sports equipment, musical instruments, and pets. Airlines will be required to have clear, transparent policies for handling such items, ensuring that passengers can travel with their belongings without undue hassle. This is a welcome change for those carrying non-standard luggage, as it offers more clarity and fairness in airline procedures.

Transparency in Passenger Rights

To further safeguard passenger interests, the ministry has mandated that airlines display detailed information on passenger rights. This includes clear guidelines on the procedures for delays, cancellations, and denied boarding. Airlines must make these rights easily accessible on their websites, mobile apps, and booking platforms. Additionally, the information will be made available at airport counters, and crucial entitlements will also be shared in regional languages to improve accessibility and awareness.

These new directives by the Ministry of Civil Aviation aim to enhance transparency, fairness, and convenience for air travellers in India. With the government focusing on clear communication and better passenger experiences, the new guidelines promise to significantly improve air travel across the country.