FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads Rs 116000000000000 firm, his name is..., he is from...

Flights Delay Alert! Air India, IndiGo, warn flight disruptions as A320 glitch hits more than 200 aircrafts; airlines issue advisory

Good News for Passengers: Delhi's Shahdara station will be developed as major terminal, Namo Bharat train will also operate, check here to know details

US President Donald Trump declares Joe Biden's autopen-signed orders 'terminated'; issues BIG warning: 'He will be...'

PM Modi visits Karnataka, Goa; urges people to take these nine resolves

'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG statement

DNA TV Show: Why Indonesia wants BrahMos missile from India

Watch: Virat Kohli turns football maestro as Team India enjoy high-energy session before South Africa ODI opener

Elon Musk on Nikhil Kamath's podcast? Zerodha co-founder posts teaser featuring world's richest man; WATCH here

Delhi Metro timings changed due to MCD bye-elections; check dates, schedules here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal make BIG move after wedding postponement amidst cheating rumours, adds...

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal make BIG move after wedding postponement...

Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads Rs 116000000000000 firm, his name is..., he is from...

Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads

Good News for Passengers: Delhi's Shahdara station will be developed as major terminal, Namo Bharat train will also operate, check here to know details

Good News for Passengers: Delhi's Shahdara station will be developed as major...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

HomeIndia

INDIA

Flights Delay Alert! Air India, IndiGo, warn flight disruptions as A320 glitch hits more than 200 aircrafts; airlines issue advisory

Both airlines, Air India and IndiGo assured customers of continuous assistance as they undertake the precautionary measures mandated by Airbus. Check advisories here:

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 07:49 AM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Flights Delay Alert! Air India, IndiGo, warn flight disruptions as A320 glitch hits more than 200 aircrafts; airlines issue advisory
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Air travel across several routes may face disruptions as domestic carriers Air India and IndiGo on Saturday announced potential delays and schedule adjustments following a technical directive issued by Airbus for its global A320 family fleet.

Air India announces potential delays, issues advisory

In a post on X, Air India wrote it is "aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in-service across airline operators," noting that the requirement will involve a "software/hardware realignment" on part of its fleet. "We are aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in service across airline operators. This will result in a software/hardware realignment on a part of our fleet, leading to longer turnaround time and delays to our scheduled operations," the post read. "Air India regrets any inconvenience this may cause to passengers till the reset is carried out across the fleet. We request customers to check their flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport and connect with our contact centre at 011-69329333, 011-69329999 for any further assistance," the post further read.
 

Meanwhile, on November 11, Air India announced the successful completion of the retrofit programme for its legacy A320neo fleet, with the final of 27 aircraft returning to service with brand-new cabin interiors and in the airline's vibrant new livery. With these, combined with 14 newly delivered A320neo aircraft and those integrated following the merger of Vistara into Air India, the airline now operates 104 A320 Family aircraft, featuring new or upgraded cabin interiors, Air India said in a press release.

IndiGo issues technical advisory

In a separate post on X, IndiGo emphasised that "safety comes first" and confirmed it is carrying out the mandated updates across its A320 aircraft "with full diligence and care, in line with all safety protocols." "Safety comes first. Always...Airbus has issued a technical advisory for the global A320 fleet. We are proactively completing the mandated updates on our aircraft with full diligence and care, in line with all safety protocols. While we work through these precautionary updates, some flights may see some slight schedule changes," the post read."Our teams are here 24x7 to support you with rebooking, updates, and information. Please check your latest flight status on our app/website before heading to the airport. Thank you for your patience and trust on us," IndiGo wrote.
 


Both airlines assured customers of continuous assistance as they undertake the precautionary measures mandated by Airbus. 

(Except for the subheads and headlines, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads Rs 116000000000000 firm, his name is..., he is from...
Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads
Flights Delay Alert! Air India, IndiGo, warn flight disruptions as A320 glitch hits more than 200 aircrafts; airlines issue advisory
Flights Delay Alert! Air India, IndiGo, warn flight disruptions as A320 glitch
Good News for Passengers: Delhi's Shahdara station will be developed as major terminal, Namo Bharat train will also operate, check here to know details
Good News for Passengers: Delhi's Shahdara station will be developed as major...
US President Donald Trump declares Joe Biden's autopen-signed orders 'terminated'; issues BIG warning: 'He will be...'
US President Donald Trump declares Joe Biden's autopen-signed orders 'terminated
PM Modi visits Karnataka, Goa; urges people to take these nine resolves
PM Modi visits Karnataka, Goa; urges people to take nine resolves
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement