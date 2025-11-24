INDIA

Flights cancelled after DGCA issued advisory to airlines as ash plume from Ethiopian volcano extends over northern Arabian Sea

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to airlines urging them to avoid altitudes and regions that have been impacted due to the volcanic ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbin eruption on Sunday. DGCA has ordered Airports to check runways for contamination.

Flights have been cancelled due to Ethiopian volcanic eruption

