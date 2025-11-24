FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Flights cancelled after DGCA issued advisory to airlines as ash plume from Ethiopian volcano extends over northern Arabian Sea

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to airlines urging them to avoid altitudes and regions that have been impacted due to the volcanic ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbin eruption on Sunday. DGCA has ordered Airports to check runways for contamination.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 10:34 PM IST

Flights cancelled after DGCA issued advisory to airlines as ash plume from Ethiopian volcano extends over northern Arabian Sea
Flights have been cancelled due to Ethiopian volcanic eruption
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to airlines urging them to avoid altitudes and regions that have been impacted due to the volcanic ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbin eruption on Sunday. DGCA has ordered Airports to check runways for contamination and suspend operations if needed.

