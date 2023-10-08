Flights cancelled, advisory for students: How India is responding to Hamas terror attack on Israel

India’s age-old ally Israel is currently under attack by Hamas, a terror group that infiltrated the borders and launched 5000 rockets in the country.

Over 300 people have been killed, with thousands of residents left injured after Palestine-based group Hamas launched a surprise terror attack on Israel. In a response to the attack on its ally, India issued a strong statement of support for the country.

Further, Indian airlines Air India announced the suspension of all flights from New Delhi to Tel Aviv in the midst of the ‘war’ situation in Israel. Earlier, Lufthansa had also suspended flight services to and from Tel Aviv just a few hours after the Hamas attack.

Israel has been a hub for Indian students and workers for several years, with thousands of Indians now stranded in the country. The Indian Embassy has remained in constant touch with the panicked Indian citizens in Israel, offering them support and shelter in bunkers.

The Indian Embassy said in its advisory, “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters.”

As of now, there are around 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, with about 85,000 Jews of Indian origin in the country in the midst of the Hamas attack. The advisory gave relevant phone numbers in case of emergency and also provided URLs for Israeli Home Front Command and Preparedness brochures.

Affirming solidarity with Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on social media platform X, “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”

Further, United States President Joe Biden has also said that Washington is willing to offer “all appropriate means of support” Israel after over 5000 rockets were launched against the country in a span of 20 minutes, killing 22 people instantly and injuring over 500.

