Flights cancelled, advisory for students: How India is responding to Hamas terror attack on Israel

Headlines

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Canada secures historic T20 World Cup 2024 berth with convincing win over Bermuda

Meet Rajiv Sabharwal, IIT graduate, who heads Tata Group company which has Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

Israel-Palestine war: Death toll in Hamas attack in Israel rises to 350

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BCCI dismisses rumors of alternate kit for Pakistan match, Confirms India will don blue

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Superfoods to eat in breakfast

Most wickets for India vs Australia in ODIs

10 home remedies to relieve menstrual cramps

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel's counter attack leaves Gaza in ruins, devastation continues

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu back together? Actor’s new post with pet Hash leaves fans speculating

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed amid India-Canada diplomatic unrest

HomeIndia

India

Flights cancelled, advisory for students: How India is responding to Hamas terror attack on Israel

India’s age-old ally Israel is currently under attack by Hamas, a terror group that infiltrated the borders and launched 5000 rockets in the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Over 300 people have been killed, with thousands of residents left injured after Palestine-based group Hamas launched a surprise terror attack on Israel. In a response to the attack on its ally, India issued a strong statement of support for the country.

Further, Indian airlines Air India announced the suspension of all flights from New Delhi to Tel Aviv in the midst of the ‘war’ situation in Israel. Earlier, Lufthansa had also suspended flight services to and from Tel Aviv just a few hours after the Hamas attack.

Israel has been a hub for Indian students and workers for several years, with thousands of Indians now stranded in the country. The Indian Embassy has remained in constant touch with the panicked Indian citizens in Israel, offering them support and shelter in bunkers.

The Indian Embassy said in its advisory, “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters.”

As of now, there are around 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, with about 85,000 Jews of Indian origin in the country in the midst of the Hamas attack. The advisory gave relevant phone numbers in case of emergency and also provided URLs for Israeli Home Front Command and Preparedness brochures.

Affirming solidarity with Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on social media platform X, “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”

Further, United States President Joe Biden has also said that Washington is willing to offer “all appropriate means of support” Israel after over 5000 rockets were launched against the country in a span of 20 minutes, killing 22 people instantly and injuring over 500.

READ | ‘Nervous, scared’: Indian students stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack; embassy extends helping hand

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Remain vigilant, observe safety protocols': India issues advisory for its nationals amid Israel-Gaza conflict

Delhi-NCR news: Noida airport likely to operate 65 flights per day; know how far Jewar Airport is from Delhi, Noida

Meet man who completed MSc at 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked from IIT job, is now unemployed and…

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar waives off taxes, penalties on outstanding property tax

ODI World Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Shanto guide Bangladesh to 6-wicket win over Afghanistan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE